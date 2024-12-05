After two big weeks of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake dominance, Famitsu's latest look at the Japanese physical software charts has a new champion.
Super Mario Party Jamboree has rolled back into the top spot, with an additional 56,032 sales pushing the latest board game bonanza past 500,000 total sales and ahead of Dragon Quest's comparatively dwindling numbers (30,730 this week, compared to a staggering opening two weeks).
Elsewhere, Mario & Luigi: Brothership has continued its downward trend in chart positioning and now finds itself in sixth. Meanwhile, the familiar faces of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Nintendo Switch Sports both sneak back into the top ten after being booted out by a couple of new physicals last week. Normality is restored there, then.
For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:
Onto hardware now and the Switch dominance continues. The OLED was the best-selling console this week with 56,691 sales, while the PlayStation 5 followed some way behind with 25,860 units sold — thanks in no small part to the recent sales, we'd wager.
Combining the SKUs doesn't move the needle, either. The three Switch models combine for 91,701 sales this week and Sony's PS5 options total 38,160. Hey, at least all the Xboxes managed to surpass 1,000 units sold this time!
Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (25th Nov - 1st Dec)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|Switch OLED
|56,691
|8,317,996
|2
|PlayStation 5
|
25,860
|5,302,980
|3
|Switch Lite
|21,460
|6,253,693
|4
|Switch
|13,550
|19,963,561
|
5
|
PlayStation 5 Pro
|
6,824
|108,916
|
6
|PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition
|5,476
|883,391
|
7
|
Xbox Series X
|2,017
|311,966
|
8
|Xbox Series S
|1,278
|326,144
|
9
|Xbox Series X - Digital Edition
|1,041 units
|10,122
|
10
|PlayStation 4
|
57
|7,928,884
What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
Wait, what ?! 😲
25K from PS5 sales this week ? 😃
Great job! 😊
Wow, I really did not expect Mario Party to reach the top, whilst Dragon Quest falls to the second place. Mario Party even sold 20k more, than last week. The word of mouth must be really good.
The Switch is still cooking the competition 8 years on. Hopefully the Super Switch can also hit the ground running.
And with Nintendo stock being near an all time high. Better days are ahead if Switch 2 can deliver.
That Mario Kart 8 D total unit sales figure is off. Pretty sure its a lil more than 209,444 😅
"Elsewhere, Mario & Luigi: Brothership has continued its downward trend"
It literally sold more than last week lol.
Those PS5 sales are really quite terrible.
Trouble is now, once the PS6 comes along, it’s going to be a hard sell to the Japanese since I can imagine it’ll only be a ‘half gen’ up from the PS5 Pro, which doesn’t look like it’s set the fire in that region….. Unless they copy Nintendo’s homework with a hybrid, which I can see happening.
Love to see Jamboree back on top!
Also happy to see Dragon Quest III in second and Brothership in sixth other than the usual Switch games and of course Switch itself still selling pretty well.
Now we have 4,000 sales for Xbox in Japan?!
Keep it up and eventually you may do 10,000.
Never would I have imagined that a Mario Party would dethrone a Dragon Quest in Japan, even if it's just for one week.
Might pickup Dragon Quest III if the price drops. Currently playing XI. A little overwhelming, mainly when you grab a bunch of items and I have no clue on their use, but overall enjoying it.
I really like the option for 2D mode. Although I wouldn’t use it, I sure wish Game Freak would apply something like that to new Pokemon games, or branch off to doing 2D-HD remakes/originals like Sonic Mania. That is, unless Square Enix has a patent on this. 2D-HD stuff.
Hang on, the chart says Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold a total of only 200k units. Surely it’s a LOT more than that, no?
@The_Pixel_King Hah, looks like I missed an old figure there! I've updated it now and yes, it is MUCH higher 😂
Wow. The Switch won't stop selling and Mario Party Jamboree is the evergreen of evergreens.
@FourBs ps5 main markets are us and europe...
@KY502ShinyHunter wait a few years and it will come down in price by 10 bucks..
Damn, the Switch is dominating in the land of the rising sun isn’t it.
@johnedwin sounds about right! That's why I picked XI over it since it was on sale, and because the demo was enjoyable.
@johnedwin and this is the Japanese charts..
