After two big weeks of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake dominance, Famitsu's latest look at the Japanese physical software charts has a new champion.

Super Mario Party Jamboree has rolled back into the top spot, with an additional 56,032 sales pushing the latest board game bonanza past 500,000 total sales and ahead of Dragon Quest's comparatively dwindling numbers (30,730 this week, compared to a staggering opening two weeks).

Elsewhere, Mario & Luigi: Brothership has continued its downward trend in chart positioning and now finds itself in sixth. Meanwhile, the familiar faces of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Nintendo Switch Sports both sneak back into the top ten after being booted out by a couple of new physicals last week. Normality is restored there, then.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (25th Nov - 1st Dec) Total Unit Sales 1 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 56,032 532,639 2

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Switch 30,730 742,918 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 12,766 6,077,698 4 Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake PS5 11,909 212,853 5 Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! Switch 11,477 1,173,002 6 Mario & Luigi: Brothership Switch 11,380 99,909 7 Minecraft Switch 8,869 3,699,140 8 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 8,217 7,968,172 9 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Switch 6,853 5,627,325 10 Nintendo Switch Sports Switch 6,839 1,475,700

Onto hardware now and the Switch dominance continues. The OLED was the best-selling console this week with 56,691 sales, while the PlayStation 5 followed some way behind with 25,860 units sold — thanks in no small part to the recent sales, we'd wager.

Combining the SKUs doesn't move the needle, either. The three Switch models combine for 91,701 sales this week and Sony's PS5 options total 38,160. Hey, at least all the Xboxes managed to surpass 1,000 units sold this time!

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.

Position Console Unit Sales (25th Nov - 1st Dec) Total Unit Sales 1 Switch OLED 56,691 8,317,996 2 PlayStation 5 25,860 5,302,980 3 Switch Lite 21,460 6,253,693 4 Switch 13,550 19,963,561 5 PlayStation 5 Pro 6,824 108,916 6 PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition 5,476 883,391 7 Xbox Series X 2,017 311,966 8 Xbox Series S 1,278 326,144 9 Xbox Series X - Digital Edition 1,041 units 10,122 10 PlayStation 4 57 7,928,884

What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.