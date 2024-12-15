One of the standout announcements at The Game Awards this week was the news Capcom's legendary action-adventure game Okami would be getting a sequel.

The original game's director Hideki Kamiya (Devil May Cry, Bayonetta) will be leading the project, but it could potentially be some time before another update as it's still "a small bud that is blossoming". So, if you haven't played the first entry - now is the perfect time!

The HD version of Okami is currently on sale on the Switch eShop for what's apparently its "lowest price ever" in the US, for just $4.99. It's also on sale in other regions like the UK for just £3.99 (or your regional equivalent).

This sale runs in the US until 1st January 2025 and until 29th December 2024 in the UK, so get it while you can. If you need some convincing here's our review - we awarded it an "excellent" 9 out of 10.