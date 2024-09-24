Rumour Supposed 'Switch 2' Design Photos And Specs Surface Online Take with a truck-load of salt

The shots hardly showcase much of Nintendo's patented 'surprise and delight' — they're all very plausible and even a little dull; the new system appears to be a slightly bigger, better Switch. It's got a larger screen, more memory, but it's still a hybrid handheld with detachable controllers.

There's been a little disappointment on social media from some fans who feel it's too conventional an update and lacking some magic, but it's also exactly what most of us want — a DS-to-3DS-style upgrade. If it ain't broke, don't Switch it.*

The sensible nature of these unverified images and lack of Nintendo-style pizazz may have some fans doubtful, but it's looking more and more like there might be some fire with this smoke, and more likely that an official reveal will come sooner rather than later. The last thing Nintendo will want is for its shiny new hardware to be revealed piecemeal via grainy shots from factory backrooms.

pic.twitter.com/ACxOI4ExOd DF Direct Weekly #181 is now on early access to backers of our Supporter Program, talking that Switch 2 leak, Dragon's Dogma 2 CPU optimisations, Horizon/Days Gone remasters, FSR 4 and much, much more: https://t.co/p0OZ6F5wrI September 21, 2024

But won't revealing hot new hardware kill the sales on Switch holiday bundles? Nintendo loves money, right!? Fair points. Yes, in an ideal world, it doesn't make financial sense to unveil your upcoming system before you've shifted all your regular Switch inventory over the holidays. However, the hardcore fans most interested in Switch 2 have already seen these leaks and, crucially, they've already got a Switch - maybe multiple Switches. The shopper perusing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch bundles in the Black Friday sales arguably won't know or care much about what Nintendo has in the pipeline next year.

Perhaps most importantly, Nintendo will want to get out there quickly and demonstrate the 'magic' — the features of the system that just aren't captured in grey casing renders — to concerned fans hoping that these images aren't real. We've already seen a mysterious new device registered with the FCC, and that USB-C port on the top in these shots suggests some sort of new peripheral or perhaps some Switch daisy-chaining that opens up exciting possibilities. We've got our fingers crossed for StreetPass 2.0, too.

All this speculation hinges on one question, though: Do you believe these Switch 2 images are legit? Let us know your thoughts in the poll and comments below.

Do you think the leaked Switch 2 images are legit? Yes, absolutely 100% legit Probably I'm really not sure! Hmm, doubtful Er, no - definitely not Do you think the leaked Switch 2 images are legit? (1,151 votes) Yes, absolutely 100% legit 13 % Probably 45 % I'm really not sure! 25 % Hmm, doubtful 14 % Er, no - definitely not 4 %

*Full credit to Mr. John Ricciardi of the 8-4 Play podcast for that one - we wish we'd thought of it. Check out his recent interview in his role as Superdeluxe's Creative Director with our friends over at Time Extension.