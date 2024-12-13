Update [ ]:

Well, this is pretty bold — Dbrand's CEO has told InsiderGaming that the image of the device in the case is that of the actual Switch 2.

If that's true, then it really does seem like the Switch 2 isn't going to diverge from the Switch much at all.

UPDATE: Dbrand's CEO confirmed to Insider Gaming that the device inside the case in the images is the actual design of the Nintendo Switch 2. https://t.co/JIb5yEwiHW December 13, 2024

More on the potential case and console below...

Original Story: Canadian accessory manufacturer Dbrand — known for its controversial social media stunts — has shared images of what it claims is a case for the upcoming successor to the Nintendo Switch.

As VGC reports, the company shared a teaser for the case on Thursday on X (formerly Twitter) along with the statement "We will not be answering any questions at this time."

Now, however, it's not only posted a handful of images of the case but also a link to a product page. The page has a translucent rotating render of the case with a console inside it along with the word Switch 2 KillSwitch.

The case itself is in line with many of the rumours that have been floating around, including the extra button on the right Joy-Con next to the Home button. And, on the render, you can see hexadecimal code which VGC converted to text — it says "why are you decrypting this".

If you go to the website's menu, there's even a section under Gaming and Nintendo for Switch 2, but it doesn't currently lead anywhere.

Of course, given Dbrand's history — such as releasing a Clone of the Kingdom decal for the Switch right around the time Nintendo's own Tears of the Kingdom OLED dropped, which has (via VGC) "go f*** yourself lawyers" written in code on the dock — this may well just be a way of them poking the bear.

But the case reveal does follow on from a number of potential reveals and rumours that have popped up over the past few weeks. Last week, Chinese vendors started listing supposed Switch 2 accessories for sale online. And earlier this week, a 3D printed model was sent to SwitchUp, potential images of the upcoming console were spotted by fans in a trailer, and rumours that the Switch 2 will support of Samsung MicroSD cards popped up.

Time will tell, though it's looking extremely likely we won't find anything official out until 2025. And hey, Nintendo did acknowledge the future in a sizzle reel at The Game Awards yesterday, saying "there's more to come."

Do you think this is a Switch 2 case? Share your thoughts in the comments.