Last week, Aspyr released a free upgrade for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, throwing in a new 'Challenge Mode' and a bunch of fresh outfits to anyone who downloaded. Despite being free, the newbies were not well-received.

Shortly after launch, players began reporting inconsistencies in the new 'fits, with strange symbols and odd details leading many to believe that they had been created with AI. The theories only gained credibility when Giovannu Lucca, the lead artist on both I-III and IV-VI Remastered, revealed that he "was not involved in the art direction of this new patch", announcing that "none of the original developers" were involved in it either.

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Keen to nip things in the bud, the collection's publisher, Aspyr, has released a statement on X to put the theories to bed. "The outfits in the update were created by our team of artists," the post reads, "no AI generated assets were used in the update".

The studio also announced that it is working on "a series of updates" to fix textures, bugs and other technical issues that have cropped up with the latest patch.

You'll find the full statement below:

To the Tomb Raider community:

We hear and appreciate your feedback regarding the recent Challenge Mode Update for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered. Our top priority is the delivery of a patch that will fix the texture issues and technical bugs. In addition, a series of updates are on the way to address a variety of technical issues across all platforms. This is also an opportunity to correct some mistaken information: the outfits in the update were created by our team of artists; no AI generated assets were used in the update. We'll release more details on the patch content and timing as soon as possible. If you'd like to help us prioritise fixes you can report bugs at support.aspyr.com.

Yesterday, Aspyr started rolling out a Switch 2 upgrade for the collection, making the most of the new hardware with 1440p / 60fps play while Docked, and 1080p / 120fps in handheld mode. This S2 version is now available on the eShop for $29.99 / £25.26, or as a free upgrade for all those with the S1 release.