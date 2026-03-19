Switch Online's 'Nintendo Classics' service has improved each retro game library over time, and alongside the release of Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness yesterday, the GameCube app has been updated.

If you didn't already notice, this application has jumped from Version 1.5.0 to Version 1.6.0. So, what's supposedly been updated?

As highlighted by GamesRadar+, a video uploaded by the YouTube channel Madao Joestar (featuring F-Zero GX's in-game control stick calibration) reveals the stick range has improved. Although it's not perfect, it's supposedly "closer" than it previously was to the real experience. In saying this, input lag isn't believed to have changed and is apparently "still the same as previous versions since launch".

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Multiple reports also mention how the GameCube app's CRT shader has supposedly been updated as well and is now believed to use HDR. This information was passed on by dataminer and Nintendo Life user LuigiBlood via social media.

Again, Nintendo has been slowly improving each of its retro game apps over time. This has included button remapping options, higher resolution support, improved features and even some easter eggs. If you want to revisit the GameCube library on the Nintendo Classics service, you'll need access to a Switch 2 and must also have an active Expansion Pack membership.