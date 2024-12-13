One of the biggest news stories to come out of last night's Game Awards was the announcement of Elden Ring: Nightreign, a new standalone, co-op Elden Ring experience coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC next year.

Our lucky friends over at IGN got to speak to the game's director, Junya Ishizaki, and one of the questions relates to the game coming to Nintendo's upcoming Switch successor. It's undoubtedly a fair query, given that the three-player PvE outing is also coming to last-gen hardware like the PS4 and Xbox One.

Well, it seems that either Ishizaki has an exceptional Poker face, or FromSoftware hasn't even seen the Switch 2 as yet.

The director replies:

I'm afraid we know nothing about the Switch 2 at this point either. So it's difficult to say right now. Sorry.

Given that Nintendo is yet to formally reveal its next console, you can understand why Ishizaki would seek to evade such a question tactfully. This is, of course, complete speculation on our part, but you'd assume Elden Ring would be a likely candidate for release on Switch 2 – and that surely puts Nightreign in the frame, too.

What do you think? Do you believe that a studio like FromSoftware really has no visibility on Switch 2? Could we see Elden Ring, its DLC and Nightreign on Nintendo hardware in 2025? Let us know with a comment below.