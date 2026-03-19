No Brakes Games and Curve Games have today announced that the 2017 indie hit Human Fall Flat is wobbling our way once again in a new Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

This fresh version of the game is available on the Switch eShop right now as a £15.99 / $19.99/ €19.99 standalone purchase, or a £3.99 / $4.99/ €4.99 Switch 2 upgrade if you own the S1 version already.

It packs in a fair amount of new content, too! Five new levels previously unavailable on Switch 1 are included in this one — Dockyard, Museum, Hike, Candyland, and Test Chamber — and the developer has pledged that all future levels will be added as they arrive on other consoles.

There's also GameShare and GameChat integration, plus Mouse Mode controls for those who want to put the Joy-Con 2 through their paces.

Here's a brief summary of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots:

All current and future levels, from beloved classics to brand-new worlds, will be available as soon as they land on consoles.

Tackle puzzles solo, or try the online multiplayer for up to 8 players, where teamwork, chaos, and laughter collide.

Endless possibilities - players will push, pull, climb, flop, and fumble their way through ingenious puzzles.

Play seamlessly using the Nintendo Switch 2 mouse controls for extra accuracy

Gamechat functionality allows players to share audio and video using the built-in gamepad microphone

Gameshare allows players to share the new Nintendo Switch 2 levels with friends on Nintendo Switch

We're still waiting for more news about Human Fall Flat 2, which is set to launch on Switch 2 at some point this year, but this new edition will help fill the gap in the meantime.