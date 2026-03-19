Nintendo's Switch platformer Super Mario Bros. Wonder has today received a new update, bumping the game up to Version 1.1.0.

This update gets the game ready for the arrival of the Switch 2 Edition and the new DLC, due out next week on 26th March 2026. This also includes amiibo support, some general changes and Polish language support.

Here's the full rundown of this latest update for Mario Wonder, courtesy of Nintendo's official support page:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Ver. 1.1.0 (Released March 18, 2026)

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch:

amiibo

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amiibo can now be used. While in a course, select the “Scan amiibo” option from the pause menu to use one.

General

You will now be prompted to select a user from the HOME menu when starting the software.

Additional adjustments and fixes have been made to improve the gameplay experience.

The following updates have been made when playing the game on Nintendo Switch 2:

General

Added support for the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. Those who have purchased it may begin playing on March 26, 2026.

When starting Super Mario Bros. Wonder on Nintendo Switch 2, an entry for the Nintendo eShop now appears on the title screen menu. Selecting it will bring you to the upgrade pack page on the Nintendo eShop.

Added support for the Polish language.

This is the third update for Super Mario Bros. Wonder since the game originally launched on the Switch in 2023. You can find out more about Super Mario Bros. Wonder's new paid DLC in our recent preview here on Nintendo Life.

In some related news this week, Nintendo has released a new firmware update for the Switch and Switch 2. This includes a new "Handheld Mode Boost" option. Some other exclusives including Pokémon Pokopia and Splatoon 3 have also been patched.