Update [ ]: Following Pokémon Legends: Z-A's January update, which you can view in the original post below, the game has now received its second update of 2026 for the Switch and Switch 2. According to Nintendo's official support page, "several issues have been fixed" in Version 2.0.2.

If any significant information about what exactly has been fixed in this latest update is shared, we'll let you know. In case you missed it, earlier this week it was revealed the Mega Dimension DLC would be getting a code-in-a-box release. It's available today at selected retailers.

In some other Pokémon news this week, Pokémon Pokopia was updated for the Switch 2 yesterday and includes multiple improvements & fixes.