Argonaut Games has made the tough decision to delay the upcoming Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster to Q1 2025.

In a statement shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Argonaut said the decision to delay the game from its projected December 2024 release date "was not made lightly, but we believe a little more time is needed to add the final touches to ensure the game meets the high standards that we aspire to and which you deserve."

"We understand that after 27 years of waiting, this news might be a little disappointing, especially with the festive season coming." Argonaut's statement continues, "However, our goal has always been to deliver a game with the quality and polish that will truly delight."

Below is the statement in full.

As the team mentioned, it's probably a bit disappointing for those of us who grew up with Croc on the original PlayStation. However, we've waited this long for the little crocodile's return — we can wait a little bit longer, we think.

It also gives us a little longer to save up for that rather lovely-looking special edition, doesn't it?

