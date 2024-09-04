One of the major surprises during Nintendo's Partner Showcase was the Capcom Fighting Collection 2, coming in 2025.

This new collection will contain eight games (covering series like Street Fighter and Capcom vs. SNK) and will also come with a bunch additional settings, training modes, rollback netcode and much more.

The game's official website has now also revealed some other details about the changes to each game in this upcoming collection. This includes adjustments, certain visuals being altered, select characters being made playable and other changes.

Here's the full rundown:

Capcom vs. SNK Millennium Fight 2000 Pro

Changes from original:

- Some stage visuals have been altered. - Stage music can now be changed in the EX Settings. Choose from the game's original music or nostalgic tracks from other Capcom and SNK arcade titles

Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millenium 2001

Changes from original:

- You can now switch between versions of the game via the EX Settings. Select Original to play the arcade version, or select EO Version to play the Capcom vs SNK 2 EO version.

Note: Roll canceling into a move does not grant invincibility in the EO version.

Note: EO-ism and GC-ism cannot be used. - Evil Ryu, Orochi Iori, Shin Akuma, and Ultimate Rugal are now playable. They can be accessed via Game Settings > EX Settings > Hidden Characters. - EX Settings include a Same Character Selection option. By enabling it, two or more of the same character can be on the same team.

Capcom Fighting Evolution

Changes from original:

- Removed some character transformations from Demitri's Midnight Bliss. - Shin Akuma and Pyron are now playable. They can be accessed via Game Settings > EX Settings > Hidden Characters.

Street Fighter Alpha 3 Upper

Changes from original:

- The English version has been built using the Japanese version's data as a base. - Some stage visuals have been altered. - Shin Akuma and Final M. Bison are now playable. They can be accessed via Game Settings > EX Settings > Hidden Characters.

Power Stone



Changes from original:

- The appearance of certain characters during their endings has been changed. - Kraken and Valgas are now playable. They can be accessed via Game Settings > EX Settings > Hidden Characters.

Power Stone 2

Changes from original:

- Pride and Mel are now playable. They can be accessed via Game Settings > EX Settings > Hidden Characters.

Project Justice

Changes from original:

Changed certain visuals during the story. - Pre-made Edit Characters can now be used in matches. They can be accessed via Game Settings > EX Settings > Edit Characters.

Note: Edit Characters cannot be created in game.

Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein



Changes from original:

- Changed certain visuals during the story. - Changed the appearance of certain stages. - Kaede and Rai-on are now playable. They can be accessed via Game Settings > EX Settings > Hidden Characters.

Capcom has made changes to other retro re-releases previously. In this particular case, fans are already investigating the specifics of the changes listed for each game in the Capcom Fighting Collection 2.