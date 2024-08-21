Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

There were all sorts of game announcements at Opening Night Live earlier this week, and a few other reveals along the way included Amazon's new "adult-animated" anthology series 'Secret Level' from the "creative minds" behind LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS.

This series will focus on "original stories set within the worlds of some of the most beloved video games" and the first trailer has revealed a bunch of game IPs that will feature. This includes the Bandai Namco icon Pac-Man and Capcom's mascot Mega Man, and well...you can see them below. It seems Keanu Reeves will also appear in the Armored Core episode, with 15 stories all up.





PAC-MAN, one of fifteen epic stories from Secret Level, the new revolutionary gaming anthology series coming December 10 on Prime Video. A new saga awaits.PAC-MAN, one of fifteen epic stories from Secret Level, the new revolutionary gaming anthology series coming December 10 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/I0ZvRHnyms August 20, 2024

The other IP featured in this series include Concord, Crossfire, Dungeons & Dragons, Exodus, Honor of Kings, New World: Aeternum, Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, Unreal Tournament and Warhammer 40,000. This series debuts on Prime Video on 10th December 2024.

What are your first impressions? Let us know in the comments.