There were all sorts of game announcements at Opening Night Live earlier this week, and a few other reveals along the way included Amazon's new "adult-animated" anthology series 'Secret Level' from the "creative minds" behind LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS.
This series will focus on "original stories set within the worlds of some of the most beloved video games" and the first trailer has revealed a bunch of game IPs that will feature. This includes the Bandai Namco icon Pac-Man and Capcom's mascot Mega Man, and well...you can see them below. It seems Keanu Reeves will also appear in the Armored Core episode, with 15 stories all up.
The other IP featured in this series include Concord, Crossfire, Dungeons & Dragons, Exodus, Honor of Kings, New World: Aeternum, Sifu, Spelunky, The Outer Worlds, Unreal Tournament and Warhammer 40,000. This series debuts on Prime Video on 10th December 2024.
What are your first impressions? Let us know in the comments.