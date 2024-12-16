Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 788k

Bandai Namco has kicked off its Tales series 30th-anniversary celebrations with the Anniversary Project Special Broadcast. And while there were no special surprises or announcements, series producer Yusuke Tomizawa did reiterate that the team would be working on more remasters.

In the original Japanese broadcast (reported on by Gematsu), Tomizawa-san stated that he couldn't reveal specific plans, but did say that Bandai Namco intends to "provide [remastered games] fairly consistently."

The developers revealed the Anniversary Project shortly after the reveal of Tales of Graces f Remastered, which is made up of a team that is dedicated to bringing older games in the series to modern systems. Graces f Remaster is the first game in that "series", and it launches in January 2025.

Tomizawa-san stated during the broadcast that yes, the development line of the Remastered Project has been established and that the team is working hard. In fact, an English 30th Anniversary website is now live, following the Japanese site which launched earlier in the year.



A separate English stream, titled 2024 Tales of Anniversary Celebration, didn't add much to the conversation, but Graces f producer Yuki Ishikawa did answer a fan question about remastering 2D games in the series, saying that he doesn't think "the only correct answer" to rerelease or remake a game is to convert it from 2D to 3D. While he likes that "kind of expression", he also says "there is something wonderful about pixel art". And we couldn't agree more.

So there's no news about any new remasters or remakes, but they are coming! We'll almost certainly here about them next year, anyway, so we'll keep our eyes peeled. Plus, Tales of Graces f Remastered is almost a month away, as the game launches on 17th January 2025.

Tales of Phantasia celebrated its 29th birthday over the weekend in Japan. Originally released on the Super Famicom on 15th December 1995, Phantasia became the very first game in the Tales series. We've only ever seen the game on GBA in the West.

North America first got a taste of the franchise on PlayStation thanks to Tales of Destiny (which has an excellent Japan-only PS2 remake), while Europe first experienced the series on GameCube thanks to Tales of Symphonia. The latest game in the series is Tales of Arise, which launched on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC in 2021.

Earlier this year, a Switch release of Tales of Xillia was spotted online, sparking some speculation about the PS3 exclusive getting a rerelease. Graces eventually got announced, but it has many wondering whether the Xillia duo is next on the cards.

Are you excited for more Tales games? What game do you want to see remastered the most? Let us know in the comments.