Bandai Namco could be gearing up for a remaster of the 2011 fantasy role-playing game Tales of Xillia, according to a new rumour doing the rounds online.

Some Reddit users have supposedly discovered possible retailer leaks, with Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox listings surfacing on three European websites (owned by the same company) for a remastered version of Xillia. It seems these product listings are also registered to Bandai Namco and there's some art work included.

Tales of Xillia was originally released on the PlayStation 3 and was followed by a sequel in 2012, which was also exclusively available on the same platform. Bandai Namco has previously released Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition and Tales of Symphonia Remastered for the Switch.

An online listing for Tales of Xillia 2 popped up in 2018 for the PlayStation 4, but to this day the sequel remains exclusive to PlayStation 3. Bandai Namco also mentioned last year how it was open to more Tales remasters, and was awaiting fan "suggestions and requests in the future".