Bandai Namco lifted the lid on the action RPG Tales of Graces f Remastered earlier this year and it's scheduled to launch on Switch in January 2025. Tales of Graces originally debuted on the Wii in Japan and was eventually ported and localised (with some additional content) for PlayStation 3 as Tales of Graces f.

As highlighted in this new video, the remaster coming to Switch and multiple other platforms next year will feature a ton of quality-of-life features including destination icons, toggle encounter options, the ability to instantly retry battles, subtitles for post-battle dialogue and everything else you could want in a modern RPG release.

In battles, you'll be able to swap between styles to freely control all aspects of your attacks. Along with this you can "quickly dodge and move in all directions" with the guard button and stick controls, and you can now continuously use arts and skills for as long as Chain Capacity lasts.

Other features will allow you to enhance the battle speed with the Accel Mode, and to top it off the game will include over 80 DLC from the original release. Of course, there's also improved graphics!