Nintendo's recent Switch exclusive The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom put the princess in the spotlight and it's led to all sorts of conversations within the fanbase about possible future outings for the character.

GamesRadar+ recently spoke to Zelda's voice actor Patricia Summersett about the idea of the princess being playable in an open-world style game, kind of like Breath of the Wild, and apparently she thinks it would be "amazing". In general, though, Summersett says she would love to see "more playable Zelda" and is happy fans of the princess got Echoes of Wisdom.

The same source has also asked Zelda's voice actor about other possible gigs before, and Summersett says she is always happy to play Zelda "over and over again". She's even up for reprising her role in the upcoming live-action Zelda movie and has previously mentioned how she's also become "quite connected" with the fanbase over the past several years: