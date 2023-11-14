Last week, Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto surprised everyone when he announced a live-action Legend of Zelda movie was currently in the works. It's already led to a lot of speculation about who could play each character, and one person who's already put their hand up is Patricia Summersett.

In case you didn't know, she's actually the voice of Princess Zelda in both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. When queried by GamesRadar about the possibility of reprising her role for a live-action movie adaptation, she was all for it:

"Of course I will, I would love to play Zelda over and over again."

Admittedly, if it's anything like the Mario movie, the cast will be completely different from the video games. Regardless of what happens with the new live-action Zelda movie in the future, Summersett says she would love to continue voicing Zelda in Link's future video game adventures:

"I'm quite connected to the fanbase now It's been seven years, so this is my life. It's been three games, and I could always take more of it. I love this part of my life and the community."

The new live-action Zelda movie is being co-financed by Sony Pictures. According to Miyamoto, he's been talking to producer Ari Arad about it for around 10 years now and it's been confirmed Wes Ball (Maze Runner trilogy) will direct.