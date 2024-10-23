Ahead of the release of FANTASIAN Neo Dimension release this December, there's a new story about the physical Switch release skipping select locations.

Australian and New Zealand retailers have apparently removed their physical listings last weekend. Aussie website Vooks reached out to Bandai Namco Australia, who distributes a lot of Square Enix releases locally, and it seems the game is "no longer" getting a physical release in these countries.

This also reportedly applies to the PlayStation versions of the game as well. Anyone in this region who was hoping for a physical copy will now have to resort to importing a copy of the game. There's also the Switch eShop digital release which is still going ahead. Other regions around the world appear to still be getting a physical release, but if we hear any updates, we'll let you know.

Here's a bit more about this upcoming turn-based RPG (which originally debuted on Apple Arcade and was created by Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi), courtesy of the official PlayStation Blog:

"For the uninitiated, Fantasian Neo Dimension follows the protagonist Leo, who embarks on a multi-dimensional adventure to recover his lost memories and discover the secrets behind a strange mechanical infection that threatens to destroy his world. Set across the backdrop of over 150 vibrant and beautiful hand-crafted dioramas, the game features a unique artistic style with a fun, strategic twist on traditional turn-based battle mechanics."

This follows on from the news last week about the legendary composer Nobuo Uematsu (who contributed to Fantasian Neo Dimension) announcing he would be cutting back on video game music work to focus more on the music he wants to make. In a separate statement, he also confirmed he's not actually retiring from video game music.