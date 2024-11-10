Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 784k

Digital Eclipse is releasing Tetris Forever on the Switch eShop early next week on 12th November and the file size is now in.

According to an official listing, you'll need roughly 5.3 GB of free space to install this collection on your Switch. As previously confirmed, there will be more than 15 playable games in Tetris Forever, including several that haven't ever been released outside of Japan until now.

Pre-orders for Tetris Forever are now available on the Switch eShop. It will set you back $34.99 USD / £29.50 (or your regional equivalent) and is currently on sale in select regions for 15% off, taking it down to $29.74 / £25.07.

When this title was originally announced during the Partner Direct in August, Nintendo also revealed it would be adding the NES version of Tetris to the Switch Online service "this Winter".