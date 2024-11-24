Super Mario Party Jamboree got off to a strong last month in the UK and Japan, and we've now got an update from Circana's executive director and video game industry analyst Mat Piscatella about how it performed in the US.

In terms of Nintendo releases, it debuted at the top of the Switch charts in October, with Sonic X Shadow Generations being the other new entrant in the third spot. Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom also dropped from first to second place. The Final Fantasy I-VI bundle also jumped from 194 to fifth place!

In the top 20 'best-selling premium games' for the month, Super Mario Party Jamboree started out in seventh place with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 topping the charts. Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom dropped from fourth place to 12th and Sonic X Shadow Generations started in ninth spot. Keep in mind this doesn't factor in digital sales on Nintendo platforms.

In terms of video game hardware, Piscatella noted how spending dropped by "23% in October" compared to a year ago, and Switch dollar sales "fell 38% year-on-year" in the same month.

Another "huge story" was the release of Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket which is looking to be the "launch of the year" on the mobile front, with 22% of in-app spending in the first week coming from US users (via Samuel Aune of Sensor Tower).

This latest follows news of the new Mario Party game debuting at the top of the charts in both the UK and Japan. The game was also updated to Version 1.1.1 earlier this week.