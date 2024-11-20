Nintendo has released its second update for Super Mario Party Jamboree today and it includes another fix.
This latest fix is related to online play, where there was a certain type of glitch taking place. Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's support page:
Super Mario Party Jamboree Ver. 1.1.1 (Released November 19, 2024)
Online - Fixed a bug where, when selecting “Minigame Bay” → “Tag Match” → “Worldwide” as an “Online Match,” depending on the length of the name (nickname) of the player (parent device) who created the room and invited their friends, “There are no other participants. Returning to the Party Plaza.” appears on the screen of the parent device, ending the session, and the software closes for the other participants.
This follows the release of Version 1.1.0 on 16th October. You can see what these patch notes contained in our previous post: