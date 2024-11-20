@JoeyTS Agreed. Jamboree buddies are a fun but half-baked idea. They can be insanely overpowered or borderline useless, and rarely anything in between. I was playing earlier in Pro Mode and won Peach in a Showdown after reaching her space on the board myself. However, all players were bunched together on the map. The next player took their turn before I had a chance to roll again, and because they went by me they took Peach with them. In a single turn they took two stars from me at the Boo Space, and then claimed two stars from the Star Space for only 20 coins. The next two players took the rest of my coins via Boo, juggled the Jamboree buddy between them and swanned off down the board. I had no chance. For winning the Jamboree buddy, all I got was an extra few coins for landing on a blue space once, and lost all my stars. Didn't even get a chance to roll!

I wish they would be rebalanced. Maybe apply a 50% markup to secondary actions with a Jamboree buddy? Or somehow limit the actions they can perform twice, because you get way too many coins, opportunities to use Boo and double stars for minimal investment. Peach is just broken. And for all the time and effort it takes to win the showdown minigames (Waluigis pinball lasts forever), you can lose the buddy immediately afterwards simply because other players are nearby.

Pro mode is actually really nicely ball for Mayo Party... Except the bloody Buddies.