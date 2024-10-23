Mario Party Jamboree
Image: Nintendo Life

We are back with your latest look at the UK charts and after a somewhat quiet posting from Nintendo last week, the Big N is back on top.

Super Mario Party Jamboree has nabbed the star and claimed first place this time, knocking the champion for the previous three weeks, EA Sports FC 25, into second. The physical copies of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered also made their chart debut, shooting into fourth despite the digital release being out for a while — good work, Croft!

Elsewhere, Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom lands in fifth place (climbing one spot from last week's drop) and Outright Games' Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed debuts at 17th with 51% of sales on Switch.

Here's a look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

NEW

 1

Super Mario Party Jamboree

1

 2

EA Sports FC 25

 PS5 55%, Xbox Series 16%, PS4 15%, Switch 14%

4

 3

Hogwarts Legacy

 Switch 49%, PS5 39%, PS4 9%, Xbox One 2%

NEW

 4

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered

 PS5 53%, Switch 34%, PS4 13%

6

5

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

3

6

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

9

7

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

10

 8

Nintendo Switch Sports

5

 9

Undisputed

8

 10

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

 PS5 53%, PS4 42%, Xbox Series 4%, Switch 1%

14

 11 Minecraft

12

 12

Astro Bot

24

 13 Batman: Arkham Trilogy

17

 14

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

16

 15 Grand Theft Auto V

15

 16 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

NEW

 17

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed

 Switch 51%, PS5 37%, Xbox Series 6%, PS4 5%

13

 18

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

 Switch 44%, PS5 38%, PS4 13%, Xbox One 3%

21

 19

Wreckfest

 PS5 98%, Switch 1%, PS4 0%

NEW

 20

Just Dance 2025 Edition

 Switch 94%, PS5 6%

NEW

 21

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead

18

 22

EA Sports FC 24

 PS4 39%, PS5 24%, Switch 23%, Xbox Series 14%

20

 23

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

7

 24

Metaphor: ReFantazio

27

 25

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

-

 26 The Sims 4: Lovestruck

22

 27

EA Sports UFC 5

29

 28

Little Nightmares: Complete Edition

 Switch 93%, PS4 7%

39

 29 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

26

 30

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

2

 31 Silent Hill 2

37

 32 Transformers Battlegrounds Switch 99%, PS4 1%, Xbox One 0%

-

 33

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

30

 34
 Star Wars Outlaws

35

 35
 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

-

 36

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

 Switch 53%, PS5 45%, Xbox Series 6%

-

 37

Dark Souls Trilogy

23

 38

LEGO City Undercover

 PS4 77%, Switch 22%, Xbox One 1%

NEW

 39

Starship Troopers Extermination

-

 40
 Mafia Trilogy

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.