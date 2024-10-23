We are back with your latest look at the UK charts and after a somewhat quiet posting from Nintendo last week, the Big N is back on top.
Super Mario Party Jamboree has nabbed the star and claimed first place this time, knocking the champion for the previous three weeks, EA Sports FC 25, into second. The physical copies of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered also made their chart debut, shooting into fourth despite the digital release being out for a while — good work, Croft!
Elsewhere, Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom lands in fifth place (climbing one spot from last week's drop) and Outright Games' Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed debuts at 17th with 51% of sales on Switch.
Here's a look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
NEW
|1
|
Super Mario Party Jamboree
|
1
|2
|
EA Sports FC 25
|PS5 55%, Xbox Series 16%, PS4 15%, Switch 14%
|
4
|3
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 49%, PS5 39%, PS4 9%, Xbox One 2%
|
NEW
|4
|
Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
|PS5 53%, Switch 34%, PS4 13%
|
6
|
5
|
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
|
3
|
6
|
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
|
9
|
7
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
10
|8
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
5
|9
|
Undisputed
|
8
|10
|
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|PS5 53%, PS4 42%, Xbox Series 4%, Switch 1%
|
14
|11
|Minecraft
|
12
|12
|
Astro Bot
|
24
|13
|Batman: Arkham Trilogy
|
17
|14
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
16
|15
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
15
|16
|Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
|
NEW
|17
|
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed
|Switch 51%, PS5 37%, Xbox Series 6%, PS4 5%
|
13
|18
|
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|Switch 44%, PS5 38%, PS4 13%, Xbox One 3%
|
21
|19
|
Wreckfest
|PS5 98%, Switch 1%, PS4 0%
|
NEW
|20
|
Just Dance 2025 Edition
|Switch 94%, PS5 6%
|
NEW
|21
|
A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead
|
18
|22
|
EA Sports FC 24
|PS4 39%, PS5 24%, Switch 23%, Xbox Series 14%
|
20
|23
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
7
|24
|
Metaphor: ReFantazio
|
27
|25
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
-
|26
|The Sims 4: Lovestruck
|
22
|27
|
EA Sports UFC 5
|
29
|28
|
Little Nightmares: Complete Edition
|Switch 93%, PS4 7%
|
39
|29
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
26
|30
|
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
2
|31
|Silent Hill 2
|
37
|32
|Transformers Battlegrounds
|Switch 99%, PS4 1%, Xbox One 0%
|
-
|33
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
30
|34
|Star Wars Outlaws
|
35
|35
|Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
|
-
|36
|
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
|Switch 53%, PS5 45%, Xbox Series 6%
|
-
|37
|
Dark Souls Trilogy
|
23
|38
|
LEGO City Undercover
|PS4 77%, Switch 22%, Xbox One 1%
|
NEW
|39
|
Starship Troopers Extermination
|
-
|40
|Mafia Trilogy
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Comments 11
Love to see Jamboree in first!
Also happy to see Hogwarts Legacy in third and still selling the most on Switch, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered in fourth now that it's out physically, Echoes of Wisdom in fifth, Sparking Zero in sixth, 8 Deluxe and Switch Sports as usual in the top 10 and Astro Bot only slightly outside of it!
Apparently Super Mario Party Jamboree's UK physical sales were 35% higher than Mario Party Superstars for launch. This is a huge Mario Party that proves Switch is still doing quite well!
Nice to see it’s a hit! From the reviews it sounds like the game deserves it.
@PikminMarioKirby The Switch is still doing well in the UK for sure. If a solid game releases it can still go in at number 1. Not bad for a system in it's 8th year on the market. 😄
It will likely push ahead with solid numbers for the next 2 months as Nintendo performs especially well in the festive season.
To give some perspective, Echoes of Wisdom had a bigger launch than Mario Party.
Mario Party Jamboree is seriously BRILLIANT!!! It has fixed everything people complained about previous ones...and they really have listened.
There is loads to do as a single player mode too, as well as online. Really highly recommend if anyone is unsure
Good that it's outselling not-Fifa.
@Toads-Friend it's been an absolute winner in our household!
Jamboree is amazing so far! I'm having a blast playing by myself lol.
Just wish there was an option to turn off Buddys and to speed up actual players instead of just CPU
Jeez, Metaphor and Silent Hill jumped off a cliff with those numbers. Glad to see Jamboree in first place til CoD inevitably knocks it off the top spot for probably the rest of the year.
Good to see that Astro Bot is still doing reasonably well! That game was so much fun - unlike slow-mo mario party... Good grief rounds last FOREVER in that game, especially with CPU's. Unless they add a fast forward feature I don't think i'll be going back to that one
