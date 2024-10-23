We are back with your latest look at the UK charts and after a somewhat quiet posting from Nintendo last week, the Big N is back on top.

Super Mario Party Jamboree has nabbed the star and claimed first place this time, knocking the champion for the previous three weeks, EA Sports FC 25, into second. The physical copies of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered also made their chart debut, shooting into fourth despite the digital release being out for a while — good work, Croft!

Elsewhere, Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom lands in fifth place (climbing one spot from last week's drop) and Outright Games' Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed debuts at 17th with 51% of sales on Switch.

Here's a look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 Super Mario Party Jamboree 1 2 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 55%, Xbox Series 16%, PS4 15%, Switch 14% 4 3 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 49%, PS5 39%, PS4 9%, Xbox One 2% NEW 4 Tomb Raider I-III Remastered PS5 53%, Switch 34%, PS4 13% 6 5 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 3 6 Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero 9 7 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 10 8 Nintendo Switch Sports 5 9 Undisputed 8 10 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 53%, PS4 42%, Xbox Series 4%, Switch 1% 14 11 Minecraft 12 12 Astro Bot 24 13 Batman: Arkham Trilogy 17 14 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 16 15 Grand Theft Auto V 15 16 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 NEW 17 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed Switch 51%, PS5 37%, Xbox Series 6%, PS4 5% 13 18 LEGO Harry Potter Collection Switch 44%, PS5 38%, PS4 13%, Xbox One 3% 21 19 Wreckfest PS5 98%, Switch 1%, PS4 0% NEW 20 Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 94%, PS5 6% NEW 21 A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead

18 22 EA Sports FC 24 PS4 39%, PS5 24%, Switch 23%, Xbox Series 14% 20 23 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

7 24 Metaphor: ReFantazio

27 25 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

- 26 The Sims 4: Lovestruck

22 27 EA Sports UFC 5

29 28 Little Nightmares: Complete Edition Switch 93%, PS4 7% 39 29 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

26 30 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

2 31 Silent Hill 2

37 32 Transformers Battlegrounds Switch 99%, PS4 1%, Xbox One 0% - 33 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

30 34

Star Wars Outlaws

35 35

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

- 36

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Switch 53%, PS5 45%, Xbox Series 6% - 37

Dark Souls Trilogy

23 38

LEGO City Undercover PS4 77%, Switch 22%, Xbox One 1% NEW 39

Starship Troopers Extermination

- 40

Mafia Trilogy



[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.