Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, the new mobile app taking the world by storm, has reportedly generated a total of $120.8 million since its initial launch on 30th October 2024 – that's an awful lot of Poké Gold!

As reported by PocketGamer (thanks, GamesIndustry), TCG Pocket is averaging out at around $6.4 million in player spending daily, leading to what is undoubtedly an impressive total after just three weeks on the market.

Japan is currently the biggest audience for the app, contributing a total of $50.6 million to the overall spending, making up 42% of the global split. The US then follows with $33.6 million, or 28% of the global split.

Earlier this month, the official Pokémon TCG Pocket social media account confirmed that the game had been downloaded over 30 million times. It has since been nominated for Best Mobile Game at this year's The Game Awards 2024 event.

Players can also look forward to new Booster Packs before the end of 2024, with the addition of trading for specific cards available beginning in January 2025.