Ahead of the arrival of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake next week, Square Enix has shared streaming guidelines in Japan for anyone planning on uploading gameplay or footage to the internet.

While you're able to upload images and video footage of the title to social media and streaming platforms for "non-commercial" purposes, Square Enix asks players to include spoiler warnings for any major plot details. Along with this, you are not allowed to share the ending or the end post-ending until after 13th December 2024 (via Siliconera).

"When streaming scenes that are closely related to the game's scenario, please voluntarily label them as "contains spoilers" so as not to spoil the enjoyment for those who are about to play the game. "Please refrain from live streaming the ending and post-ending gameplay following the final battle until December 13, 2024. Please refrain from posting videos or image"

Players are also prohibited from posting videos or creating playlists that have been created or edited with the purpose of only featuring cutscenes or music, without showing the "normal gameplay" in between.

This isn't the first time we've seen guidelines like this put in place, with companies such as Atlus, Koei Tecmo and Arc System Works also enforcing strict rulesets prior to certain game releases. Although Dragon Quest III HD--2D Remake reimagines the classic RPG, it was originally released in 1988.