As popular as streaming is nowadays, a number of companies enforce a certain set of rules when it comes to new-release games. The Japanese company Atlus is one that's done this time and time again with games like 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Persona 5 Royal, and now it's released its guidelines for Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden. This information comes from the company's Japanese website, so the rules may be slightly different here in the west.

Despite being enhanced re-releases from 2009 and 2012, it's still asking streamers to be courteous of viewers by placing spoiler warnings in their stream. One example (as highlighted by Siliconera) is to insert a spoiler alert when streaming Persona 4 Golden's culprit's dungeon. Anyone streaming or uploading video footage of these returning games is also asked to make sure they feature the Atlus and Sega copyright.

For anyone who wants to make revenue off the videos, they'll need to make sure they go through a partnership program, like the YouTube one. Users are also forbidden from streaming or putting video footage of these games behind a paywall, and videos exclusively focused on the background music is not allowed.

And if that wasn't enough - Atlus doesn't want to see users uploading videos showing content like mods or cheats for the games, or anything it else deems offensive. And if you're told to take down a video, you've got to do it right away. Yikes!

Right, got all that? We hope you do! Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden arrive on Switch next week.