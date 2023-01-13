As popular as streaming is nowadays, a number of companies enforce a certain set of rules when it comes to new-release games. The Japanese company Atlus is one that's done this time and time again with games like 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Persona 5 Royal, and now it's released its guidelines for Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden. This information comes from the company's Japanese website, so the rules may be slightly different here in the west.
Despite being enhanced re-releases from 2009 and 2012, it's still asking streamers to be courteous of viewers by placing spoiler warnings in their stream. One example (as highlighted by Siliconera) is to insert a spoiler alert when streaming Persona 4 Golden's culprit's dungeon. Anyone streaming or uploading video footage of these returning games is also asked to make sure they feature the Atlus and Sega copyright.
For anyone who wants to make revenue off the videos, they'll need to make sure they go through a partnership program, like the YouTube one. Users are also forbidden from streaming or putting video footage of these games behind a paywall, and videos exclusively focused on the background music is not allowed.
And if that wasn't enough - Atlus doesn't want to see users uploading videos showing content like mods or cheats for the games, or anything it else deems offensive. And if you're told to take down a video, you've got to do it right away. Yikes!
Right, got all that? We hope you do! Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden arrive on Switch next week.
[source p-ch.jp, via siliconera.com]
I guess I won’t buy it then, I will vote with my wallet that I don’t like these rules
...WTF Atlus? I uploaded Persona 5 videos on my channel already, though...nothing really happened to them...so, I dunno. Ugh...stop being a Nintendo. lol
This is nothing, you should take a look at the review embargo.
All I need to know is if I can turn the music off. Please?
The games are over 10, nearly 15 years old. Seriously?
Not that I watch streamers for these kinds of games but seriously.
A lot of these are common sense and things like the spoiler warning are definitely appreciated, can't tell how many times I stumbled across a stupid clickbait-y thumbnail of end-game spoilers when researching new titles. But like...consistently displaying the copyright? Come on now. Incredibly dumb.
If you're using their IP for your content, you get to abide by their rules. It's like that with every other media platform, why would streamers be exempt?
Being able to use someone else's work directly without paying them is a privilege as it is.
More Persona streaming restrictions from Atlis/SEGA? It must be (insert any day of the week here).
@Zeldawakening Don’t forget to call them out on Twitter or one of their next customer surveys. A boycott without notification through official channels goes unnoticed.
This is nothing new; they've done this for Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal, but they never actually enforce it, so go ahead and stream to your heart's content.
That’s ridiculous, these game are ancient.
Atlus is still stuck in the past and I'm sure the fossils at the head of the company need help even just working out their newfangled smartphones.
@KayFiOS Yeah, these guidelines are mainly just to try and discourage people from doing the above. I've seen multiple channels stream past the in-game dates specified in the guidelines for P5R (such as RTGame, who has 2.75 million subs, so I'd be dumbfounded if Atlus somehow didn't notice his playthrough at some point or another) with no repercussions from Atlus whatsoever. I've also seen multiple videos based off of musicians listening through the Persona 3-5 soundtracks, and I haven't heard of them having any negative repercussions either, so I think the streamers will be fine.
Atlus when streamers spoil the games >
Atlus when they spoil them in the spin-offs (some of which were multiplatform before the main games)
Not sure why Sega and Atlus are so strict about streaming these. It's not like these are new games, these are just ports, they're already out there. Everyone who play these on PS2 and PSP already knew what happen in these games. Most viewers who came to watch these stream of newer ports came to check on performance and gameplay only.
