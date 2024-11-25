We love a bit of niche video game history here at Nintendo Life, and the work of Mr Talida (aka Keshi Corner) has caught our attention on more than one occasion. This is the 3D scanning specialist that has ensured rare Zelda and Mario figures from the 1980s and '90s live to fight another day and now, they have turned their attention to DK.

Celebrating Donkey Kong Country's 30th anniversary, Mr Talida has been hard at work scanning the game's tie-in Keshi figures (small, unpainted rubber figurines found in gachapon machines) that Bandai produced in Japan in 1995.

There are 15 different figurines to check out this time, featuring obvious picks like DK, Diddy Kong and Cranky as well as some of their animal pals, including Chomps, Winky the Frog and Expresso. As with Mr Talida's previous work, these figures would be quite a Rare (*ba dum, tsssh*) find these days, but their 3D scans are now available via the Internet Archive for home printing or just general appreciation.

Heck, there's even a new Keshi Corner animation accompanying this collection that recreates the original DKC opening with the scanned figurines:

To celebrate Donkey Kong Country's 30th birthday, I've 3D scanned all 15 keshi figures produced by Bandai in Japan. Grab the model files here: archive.org/details/@kes... Here's a little video showing off these charming figures. (with my apologies, @davidwise.bsky.social @kevbayliss.bsky.social ) — MrTalida (@mrtalida.bsky.social) 2024-11-23T19:11:06.863Z

You'll find our coverage of Mr Talida's Zelda and Mario preservations below, or you can head over to the Keshi Corner Internet Archives page to see even more figure scans, including a range of Dragon Quest III designs.