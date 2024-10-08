We have highlighted the wonderful scanning work of @KeshiCorner a couple of times now on Nintendo Life. This is the retro enthusiast who managed to preserve classic Zelda and Mario rubber "Keshi" figurines through the magic of 3D scanning and now they are back with a new collection.

It's a 1993 range of Super Mario Bros. 2 figures that are stealing the spotlight this time, with five new designs featuring Birdo, Shy Guy, Ninji, Mouser and Wart. As was the case with Keshi Corner's previous collections, these figures would be a difficult find today, but their 3D scans are now available on the Internet Archive for home printing or more general preservation.





You can download .stl model files of all 5 gacha figures, which I've uploaded together onto the Internet Archive here:pic.twitter.com/Ez2E09lLHN I'm happy to announce that I've 3D scanned the full set of Super Mario Bros. 2 keshi rubber figures that were released in Japan in 1993!You can download .stl model files of all 5 gacha figures, which I've uploaded together onto the Internet Archive here: https://t.co/uJwQOwR6QV October 7, 2024

These figures could be found in Japanese gachapon machine capsules in the '90s, where they were made of semi-firm, unpainted rubber. The 1993 range, which coincided with Super Mario All-Stars' SNES release, consisted of several re-released Keshi figures from previous collections, though the newly-scanned five were completely new — and the Wart and Birdo designs would even get a swanky gold-coloured re-issue three years later.

The Super Mario Bros. 2 additions are just the latest in a long line of preserved designs documented on the Keshi Corner YouTube channel. Aside from the aforementioned Zelda and Mario figures, the scanning aficionado has also captured designs from series like Kirby, Puyo Puyo, Donkey Kong and more.