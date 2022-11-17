It is unfortunately too often the case that pieces of video game history are lost over time. T-shirts are run through the tumble dryer, figures are swallowed by children or kicked under sofas, cartridges are filled with dust and controllers are snapped in rage. Fortunately there are people out there like @KeshiCorner who are determined to keep video game history alive.
Doing so requires getting their hands on classic video game figures - KeshiCorner's current focus is on a range of 'keshi gomu' rubber figures from the 1980s and 90s - and 3D scanning them so that they can be printed time and again in the future. Working their way through a series inspired by The Legend of Zelda, the scanner has recently come to scanning Link, and the results are seriously adorable.
The original figure being worked from was part of a 1986 collection from Bandai following the release of The Legend of Zelda on the NES. This means that the Link figurine is amongst the earliest pieces of Zelda merchandise that we know of and its scan is now available for anyone to download and use - assuming you have access to a 3D printer, that is.
Little rubbery Link is the seventh figure in the series that KeshiCorner has set about preserving. Following the likes of a Goriya, Moblin, Zora and more, all of the 3D scans be be found on either their Twitter account above or on their website where there are many more scans from other classic franchises.
The full video of the scanning process can be found below with a QR code for you get get the scan yourself. Just imagine what you could do with an army of those little guys printed out...
[source youtube.com]
Comments (5)
I had no idea those were a thing! Little me would have loved to have seen those come Stateside!
Now I want a 3D printer, just for this.
Those are pretty terrible looking
Fyi if you don't have a 3D printer there's a whole little industry of shops that will do this for you. In my area there's three of them and the prices are only a slight markup on the materials. There's also plenty of online shops who will do it and many ship free, just google 3D printing services.
Ooh maybe I need to see if my local library has a 3D printer. It would be neat to have a few of these as desk decorations.
There are a couple of things I'd like to have 3D printed. I might start looking at the idea now.
