Nintendo Music has been out for just over a week now and apart from a few new soundtracks, it's now been updated on Android and Apple devices to Version 1.0.1.

This update includes some fixes to enhance the overall experience after users were reporting some issues:

Version 1.0.1 (Android), 7th November 2024

[Nov. 7th Resolved] [Android] The application does not start properly. The issue has been resolved in version 1.0.1 released on Nov. 7th. (JST) Please update the app to the latest version.

Version 1.0.1 (Apple), 7th November 2024

"We've fixed some issues to allow for a smoother experience when using this app."

To download this latest patch, you can head over to your respective app store and begin the update.

Earlier this week, Nintendo announced more than one million people have now downloaded the Nintendo Music app. It also added the Donkey Kong Country 2 soundtrack to the service.