The new smartphone app 'Nintendo Music' has been available for almost a week now and it appears we've already got the first update about how it's performing.

According to Sensor Tower, this new app for "active" Switch Online subscribers is estimated to have been downloaded by 265,000 smartphone users within the first day and went on to surpass 1.2 million downloads in just four days. Around 40 percent of these app downloads were in the US and about 15 percent of the downloads were in Japan.

Factoring in how there are now more than 38 million Switch Online memberships, one million downloads is admittedly a small portion of users, but it's not a bad start considering the app requires an active subscription. Keep in mind the amount of downloads doesn't reveal the app's active user count, as it can be downloaded for free on Google Play and the Apple Store.

Nintendo has already released a few updates for its new music app - adding additional soundtracks from Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest. It's also mentioned how it will continue to release updates for Nintendo Music from "time to time".