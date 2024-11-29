Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 786k

Nintendo has released a new trailer taking a look at every Donkey Kong Country game on Switch in preparation for the release of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD on 16th January 2024.

If you've got a subscription to the standard Nintendo Switch Online service, you can play every SNES game from the series right now. That includes Donkey Kong Country, Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest, and Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble.

Available as a standalone purchase, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze is a re-release of the Wii U title from Retro Studios, adding in a new Funky Mode for the Switch version while retaining everything that made the original so darn good.

Finally, we get another look at the upcoming Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, the third release for Retro Studio's first dip into the platforming franchise. And y'know what..? It's looking a bit better than the debut trailer earlier this year. It's not going to blow anybody's socks off, as it's still clearly a fairly basic remaster, but it looks like developer Forever Entertainment has achieved better parity with the visuals from Tropical Freeze.

That's a lot of Donkey Kong! It's clear that Nintendo is looking to give its new theme park expansion in Japan a bit of a marketing boost, but something tells us that we might well be due a brand-new Donkey Kong game soon. Perhaps that rumoured crossover with a 3D Mario..? Hmm, we'll see.