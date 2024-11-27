Earlier this month, Nintendo finally lifted the lid on Super Nintendo World's expansion Donkey Kong Country. It's scheduled to open next month on 11th December 2024 and ahead of the big launch, Universal has revealed the entrance and welcomed the first guests to the park.

As highlighted by our friends at VGC, some of the park's "highest tier annual pass holders" have had the opportunity to visit the park early. Here's a look at these guests entering this new section and the new entrance (which was not featured in the official Nintendo Direct broadcast earlier this month).

Donkey Kong Country is an extension of Super Nintendo World, where you'll be able to explore an area themed around the Donkey Kong series. This includes food, games, rides and merchandise exclusive to this area. There are also Donkey Kong-themed Power-Up Bands!

You can see more of Super Nintendo World's Donkey Kong Country expansion in our gallery. Below are few shots (featuring Shigeru Miyamoto) of what it looks like entering this tunnel and also what you'll see on the other end when you exit it: