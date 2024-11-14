The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

MySims: Cozy Bundle (Electronic Arts, 19th Nov, $39.99) - Relax with two lovable tales of creativity and discovery in MySims and MySims Kingdom. In MySims, building and decorating your own house is just the beginning. Develop a whole town, craft furniture and track down Blueprints to unlock more building types. In MySims Kingdom, you can collect Mana and use it to create items, furniture and house parts for a variety of fun locations.

LEGO Horizon Adventures (PlayStation, 14th Nov, $59.99) - Explore a LEGO world inspired by the events of Horizon, teeming with lush forests and tall mountains where colossal beast-like machines roam – all vibrantly recreated with LEGO elements. Join Aloy and a colorful crew of heroes on a quest to save the world and learn the secrets of her past. - Read our LEGO Horizon Adventures review

DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake (SQUARE ENIX, 14th Nov, $59.99) - A visually stunning reimagination of the classic RPG, DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake takes you back to the beginning of the Erdrick Trilogy. This updated version comes with new features, including customizable character appearances, content not seen in the original game and even a brand new “Monster Wrangler” vocation! - Read our DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake review

Stray (Annapurna Interactive, 19th Nov, $29.99) - The critically acclaimed and award-winning cat adventure game is coming to Nintendo Switch! Take on the role of a stray cat separated from its family and untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity. Roam areas high and low, neon-lit and murky, and explore this unwelcoming place inhabited by curious droids and dangerous creatures.

Switch eShop - New Releases

49 Keys (2P Games, 14th Nov, $9.99) - 49 Keys is a narrative-focused game that will test your wits and nerves. Peruse the pages of a Lovecraftian tale, interact with maps and solve the puzzles encountered along the way. Trace your master's footsteps to uncover the deepest secrets of the arcane, on a quest brimming with horror and magic.

4x4 Adventure: Rocky Pathways (COOL DEVS, 14th Nov, $9.99) - Embark on a thrilling off-road journey in 4x4 Adventure: Rocky Pathways, the ultimate 3D off-road experience that puts your driving skills to the test. Navigate through rugged terrains, tackle challenging missions, and conquer diverse environments in your quest for adventure.

A Good Gardener (Turnfollow, 15th Nov, $2.99) - You are charged with growing plants for your nation's war-effort. Can you truly sprout roots in such a place? A Good Gardener is a short story game and can be completed in one or two sittings.

Access Denied: Escape (Ratalaika Games, 15th Nov, $4.99) - Access Denied: Escape is a 3D device-hacking puzzle game in a cyberpunk setting. In the future, people no longer trust computer networks and prefer to use physical devices to store important information.

Aerofly FS Flight Simulator (IPACS, 11th Nov, $24.99) - Aerofly FS is a highly realistic flight simulator for beginners as well as experienced pilots. Explore the world of flying with extremely detailed and accurately simulated airliners, fully animated 3D cockpits and realistic aircraft systems.

Agatha Christie Collection 2 (Microids, 8th Nov, $59.99) - Discover the Agatha Christie games through this bundle of 2 games including : Agatha Christie - The London Case Agatha Christie - The Murder on the Orient Express

AMEDAMA (IzanagiGames, 20th Nov, $24.99) - Aihama, Japan. The final years of the Edo period. One rain-drenched evening, a group of men burst into the town’s brother and sister-run umbrella shop. Yushin is cut down in front of his sister Yui, leaving her alone in the world. The next thing he knows, he is looking down at his own stricken corpse—a soul without a body.

Angry Neighbor Simulator (COOL DEVS, 14th Nov, $7.99) - Angry Neighbor Simulator puts you in the shoes of a sleep-deprived guy who just wants some peace and quiet! After countless sleepless nights, you’re fed up with the loud, obnoxious noises coming from your neighbors. It’s time to take matters into your own hands.

Anime Girls Wasteland Shootout (MagicProStudio, 14th Nov, $5.99) - Dive into the dystopian chaos of Anime Girls - Wasteland Shootout, a riveting top-down shooter where you command the Wasteland Vixens, a squad of fearless anime heroines battling marauders in a devastated world. Equip futuristic weapons, navigate treacherous post-apocalyptic landscapes, and customize each character with unique abilities to survive explosive, action-packed encounters.

Arcade Archives VS. The Quest of Ki (HAMSTER, 7th Nov, $7.99) - " VS. The Quest of Ki " is an action game released by NAMCO (Bandai Namco Entertainment) in 1988. The objective of the game is to recover the BLUE CRYSTAL ROD that has been stolen by DRUAGA. The main character, KI, is controlled to reach the top of the tower where monsters are roaming around.

ATV Stunt Racing: Extreme Offroad Simulator (Megame, 14th Nov, $4.99) - Welcome to the exciting ATV racing simulator, where you will have to go through many difficult tracks full of exciting obstacles and dangerous landscapes! Get ready for an unforgettable adventure full of adrenaline and extreme!

Axe Champ Shoot Out (Entity3, 9th Nov, $0.99) - Compete in Axe Champ Shoot Out to reach the finish line first! Smash all the targets and move back closer to the winning line! Beat the competition to be the true Axe Champion! Or try your skills in Solo Mode as you smash your way through the levels and take on the bosses.

Bear Simulator – Ragnarok’s Rise Survival (Yelllow ink, 15th Nov, $9.99) - Immerse yourself in the mythical world of Bear Simulator: Ragnarok’s Rise, a thrilling bear simulation within the Norse mythology realm. With Ragnarok on the horizon, take on the role of a powerful bear ready for the impending chaos.

Bridge Race (QubicGames, 15th Nov, $4.99) - Grab your bricks, get building, and race to the finish line before your rivals even lay their first stone! Collect bricks of your color and build your bridge to the next level. Got some extra bricks? Use them to expand your castle and unlock quirky new brick designs!

Bullet Runner (Bonus Stage, 14th Nov, $16.99) - Fight your way through HORDES OF POWERFUL ENEMIES, execute combat strategies with quick reflexes to take on the biggest of the baddies. You will find a wide variety of BIG GUNS along the way, nail down brutal attacks, and mow down all the enemies.

Bunny Zoo – Animal Battle Royale (Yellow ink, 8th Nov, $7.99) - Get ready for an exciting adventure! In this fun game, you’ll choose from three cute characters—Hamster, Mouse, or Bunny—each with special skills that can help you win.

Cartoon Party Collection – 3 in 1 (Microids, 8th Nov, $49.99) - This bundle contains The Smurfs - Village Party, Inspector Gadget - Mad Time Party, and Garfield Lasagna Party.

Cat Clean Ocean (AGE Zero, 15th Nov, $7.99) - Cat Clean Ocean invites players on a heartwarming mission to restore the beauty of the ocean. You play as an adventurous cat tasked with cleaning up pollution, removing debris, and rescuing marine life from environmental threats.

Check and Slash (Afil, 15th Nov, $4.99) - Check and Slash is an action-packed roguelite where chess meets fast-paced combat. You play as the Black King, wielding a sword to fight your way through waves of White enemies in a single epic level, all while seeking to free your army from the enemy’s grasp.

Debut Project: Cooking Café (D3PUBLISHER, 14th Nov, $29.99) - Creative cooking in a cool café! As a new café employee, you'll be taking orders and completing challenges on your journey to create recipes which will take social media by storm. Share pics of your cooking to get Likes and boost your café's rating. See if your culinary creativity can earn a million followers for the café!

DESERTED (Zebik Media, 14th Nov, $19.99) - Deserted is a stylized 3D action adventure with light RPG and narrative elements. Inspired by the alien atmosphere of Out Of This World, Deserted combines narrative storytelling with survival and fast paced strategic combat to deliver a thrilling adventure. In an unknown distant system, you crash land on a mysterious planet.

Dorfs: Hammers for Hire (Purple Play, 14th Nov, $14.99) - Dorfs: Hammers for Hire is an arcade co-op game about a group of dwarven weaponcrafters and armorsmiths, traveling through the world to wherever the scent of war and gold takes them.

Drone World Tour: Flight Simulator (Megame, 14th Nov, $4.99) - You become the operator of a high-tech drone that will have to go through exciting challenges and complete many tasks! Your main goal is to reach the specified point on time and without damage, avoiding various obstacles that threaten your drone.

Drum Pad (RedDeer.Games, 8th Nov, $5.99) - With Drum Pad you have the world of music at your fingertip. Start mixing instruments and drums together to create a tasty beat or the perfect base for your own music. Musicians and wannabe DJs - it’s your time to shine!

Duckweed (Dystopia Interactive, 14th Nov, $14.99) - Swim like a little rubber duck in this fun arcade game. Collect duckweed and unlock achievements to unlock more ducks! 50 ducks to collect! Relax to a chill soundtrack.

EGGCONSOLE Ys MSX2 (D4 Enterprise, 14th Nov, $6.49) - This is an action RPG released by Nihon Falcom in 1987 in Japan. Players take on the role of Adol Christin, a red-haired adventurer, as he embarks on a journey to seek the six Books of Ys.

Goblin Slayer -ANOTHER ADVENTURER- NIGHTMARE FEAST (Red Art Games, 15th Nov, $39.99) - Goblin Slayer arrives on consoles, from the hands of the original creators! Creator of the series Kumo Kagyu concocted the original concept and series composition; Noboru Kannatsuki, who also worked on Goblin Slayer, designed the main character for this new story set in the Four-Cornered World.

Great God Grove (Fellow Traveller, 15th Nov, $19.99) - THE WORLD IS ENDING AND THE GODS ARE SQUABBLING! Suck up and launch speech bubbles in a wacky world of puzzles, puppets, and weird gods… or THE RIFT WILL CONSUME US ALL! !

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (WB Games, 8th Nov, $29.99) - Your next chapter takes flight! Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Quidditch by playing solo or sharing the magic with friends and family. Plus, keep your Gringotts vault closed because there are no microtransactions!

Heretic’s Fork (Ravenage Games, 14th Nov, $9.99) - Dear candidate, we are pleased to invite you to take up the position of manager of Hell. You will punish sinners by using our deck-building computer system to construct hellish towers.

Hidden Gems Collection – 3 in 1 (Microids, 8th Nov, $29.99) - This bundle contains Warm Snow, NOOB - The Factionless, and Murder Mystery Machine.

Hogwarts Legacy + Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Deluxe Editions Bundle (WB Games, 8th Nov, $99.99) - The Ultimate Wizarding Bundle delivers the best gaming experience the wizarding world has to offer.

Irem Collection Volume 2 (ININ Games, 14th Nov, $29.99) - Brace yourselves– ININ is coming in guns blazin’ for the 2nd volume of IREM arcade classics! With iconic IREM titles Air Duel, GunForce and GunForce II, this is one action-packed collection you can’t miss. Air Duel is a legendary 1990s shoot 'em up that takes you to post-apocalyptic skies and puts you in command of a top-of-the-line military aircraft.

JankenUp! (Dolores Ent, 14th Nov, $6.99) - Welcome to JanKenUP! , an exciting combat game that breaks with traditional schemes. Instead of the typical punches and combos, strategy boils down to three buttons: rock, paper, and scissors. Get ready for a cerebral challenge where your quick thinking and mental agility are key!

Land of Mushrooms (SOURCE BYTE, 15th Nov, $2.69) - Dive into the Land of Mushrooms, where enchanting fungi come to life! Combine a delightful array of mushrooms, from the elegant Parasol to the flavorful Chanterelle, as you skillfully drop them into the pot. Connect identical mushrooms to watch them blossom into magnificent, larger fungi.

Little Big Adventure – Twinsen’s Quest (Microids, 14th Nov, $29.99) - Step into Twinsun's fantastical world in this action-adventure remake! Little Big Adventure - Twinsen's Quest brings brand new visuals, new music by the original composer, and smoother gameplay to the iconic classic released back in 1994. Embark on a Timeless Adventure, Reimagined Twinsen is back in this remake featuring a new stylish makeover and modernized gameplay.

Matsuro Palette (KEMCO, 14th Nov, $9.99) - A mystery horror visual novel game where you must survive seven days with a cursed painting. The protagonist, trapped in a gloomy studio for seven days, must contend with a cursed painting of a girl to survive. Rely on notes from past victims and manage to successfully paint her portrait.

Mechanic Supermarket 2024 (SimulaMaker, 8th Nov, $9.99) - Welcome to Mechanic Supermarket 2024, a unique simulation where you don’t just run a supermarket—you're also the top mechanic in town, tuning and testing cars in a bustling city. Whether it’s managing stock and customer satisfaction or customizing engines and exploring dynamic city streets, every choice drives your success.

Meowsterpiece Museum (Silesia Games, 14th Nov, $2.99) - When the weather’s bad, when the skies are grey. . . When you’re looking for ways to spend the day. . . Down the rainy road, there’s a lovely place: A digital museum, full of fluffy strays ^^ It’s no secret that most artists love cats – and cats love those gentle souls, too!

Mindcop (Plug In Digital, 14th Nov, $14.99) - The quiet hamlet of Merrylin Crater Camp is shaken by a murder! Uncover the truth in this non-linear „whodunnit“ detective game. As the Mindcop you have 5 days to catch the true killer among Merrilyn Crater Camp’s inhabitants.

Miniatures (Other Tales Interactive, 14th Nov, $5.99) - An award-winning arthouse experience that truly embodies the idea of games as art (A MAZE Berlin 2024’s WINGS Award, Digital Vikings Awards 2024’s Best Upcoming Game Art Style), dive into a distinct narrative adventure inspired by graphic novels, contemporary adventure games, and the bittersweet memories we all share of growing up.

MONPIC -The Hatchling Meets a Girl- (Happy Elements K.K, 13th Nov, $9.99) - MONPIC is a short fantasy adventure game where you can experience a captivating story of 'Monsters' and 'Humans' while enjoying a point-and-click exploration game. Guide Yuzuki and Piko on their journey.

Mounted Knights Battle : Medieval Warrior Honor Simulator (16BIT, 15th Nov, $9.99) - Experience the thrill of medieval chivalry in Mounted Knights Battle, where you'll embark on a captivating journey as a courageous knight vying for honor and romance. Craft your own legendary warrior, proudly wave your chosen flag, and fortify your armor, spear, and steed to triumph in prestigious tournaments held across a multitude of vibrant cities.

NAIRI: Rising Tide (Hound Picked, 14th Nov, $14.99) - Dive into a narrative filled with charm, adventure, and adorable animals. A colorful hand-drawn world teeming with unique characters awaits! Explore a lively oasis city filled with charming characters, forgotten ruins and ominous conspiracies in the second chapter of NAIRI, a narrative puzzle adventure about Nairi's perilous quest to save her family.

Overheat: Kitchen Chaos (VRCFORGE STUDIOS, 8th Nov, $7.99) - Get ready for a fast-paced culinary frenzy in Overheat: Kitchen Chaos! Up to four players team up in this unpredictable cooking showdown where speed, surprise, and strategy are essential. Prepare for chaotic kitchen challenges as random power-ups either help or hinder your progress. The game's standout features include:

Petit Island (Soedesco, 14th Nov, $29.99) - Petit Island is a charming open-world narrative exploration game set in a beautiful tropical paradise! Walk a mile in Lily’s paws as she embarks on a quest to rediscover the untold adventures of her once daring and free-spirited Grandpaw. In his younger days, Grandpaw was a cat of boundless curiosity and bravery.

Platform 9 – NO WAY OUT (VRCFORGE STUDIOS, 14th Nov, $5.99) - No Way Out: Platform 9 is a spine-chilling psychological horror game where players must navigate a dark and mysterious office building filled with anomalies, creatures, and mind-bending puzzles. Your mission is to ascend through 19 increasingly treacherous floors, each one testing your ability to think under pressure.

Racing Champions (Revulo, 15th Nov, $4.99) - Experience the rush of motorsport in a unique blend of simulation and arcade racing, crafted with passion by true racing enthusiasts. With gameplay that’s easy to jump into but rewards precision and mastery, this game invites you to chase that flawless lap again and again.

Rage of the Dragons NEO (QUByte Interactive, 14th Nov, $19.99) - Get ready for the ultimate adrenaline rush with Rage of the Dragons NEO! Rage of the Dragons brings back the adrenaline of 2D battles with refined gameplay, charismatic characters and a dual combat system that demands strategy and precision. In this game, every blow counts and every decision can be the difference between victory and defeat.

Santa’s Spot It + Exit Station 7 + Find Room 96 +HighScore Anomaly Shop +HighScore Anomaly Underground (SURPRISED HOTDOG, 19th Nov, $19.00) - Dive into the thrilling world of anomalies in five different games.

Shanghai Mahjong Solitaire Premium II (Max Interactive Studio, 15th Nov, $7.99) - Shanghai Mahjong Solitaire Premium II is a captivating, easy-to-learn puzzle game offering over 1,100 levels of brain-boosting challenges. Each puzzle takes 5-10 minutes, making it perfect for quick, enjoyable sessions.

Slam and Roll (KaleidoGames, 14th Nov, $14.99) - Earth's monuments are under attack, conventional human arsenal is ineffective against the extraterrestrial invaders. Fortunately, the sports club, armed with enhanced sports equipment, is ready to defend our planet alongside the ingenious Dr. McLabby!

Smoothcade (2Awesome Studio, 14th Nov, $7.99) - Smoothcade is a cute “clear the screen” modern-arcade game that features co-op gameplay for up to four players. Recover the missing golden blender through 100 platform-jumping, puzzle-solving levels in story mode - consisting of handcrafted levels and a ton of fruity critters!

Snaky Snakes (Zakym, 15th Nov, $6.99) - Snaky Snakes is an exhilarating game where players control a snake through randomly generated obstacles while collecting cherries. Each cherry increases the snake's length and score. Additionally, players can use cherries to purchase new environments such as Desert, Asia, and Ballroom from the in-game shop.

Spellagis (eastasiasoft, 20th Nov, $4.99) - Use your powers of sorcery to fend off waves of fiendish enemies in top-down pixel art arenas! Spellagis is a survival shooter where you take the role of a mage beset by swarms of blobs, snakes, ghosts, maggots and more.

Spot The Difference Christmas (Sabec, 8th Nov, $9.99) - Celebrate the holiday season with Spot The Difference: Christmas Edition, brought to you by the original creators of the globally beloved Spot The Difference amusement machine game!

Touhou Spell Carnival (Idea Factory, 19th Nov, $49.99) - Strategy RPG Meets Bullet Hell Mania — Battle in a grid system with a unique blend of real-time strategy elements and bullet hell madness! Hone your strategy skills by moving characters to grid-specific areas, grazing enemy bullets, and unleashing special skills in one simultaneous, action-packed battle!

VED (1C Entertainment, 14th Nov, $24.99) - Immerse yourself in a fantastical world with a rich storytelling experience, dozens of irreversible consequences and alternative endings, and gameplay that’s easy to learn but difficult to master!

Voodoo Strikers (Cokoon, 14th Nov, $7.99) - Welcome to the world of ball sports! Get ready to experience the cutest and most fun sports game you've ever played. With colorful graphics, adorable characters, and exciting gameplay, you'll have a blast competing in various sports activities. Let's play!

Who Needs a Hero? (Gamuzumi, 15th Nov, $4.99) - Get ready for the story of a weak and naked adventurer seeking for fame, lots of gold and power! Along your quest you’ll face many choices between two answers, usually "Yes" or "No". But choose wisely, these choices will directly affect your fame, gold, followers, and even the story.

