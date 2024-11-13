Epic Games has revealed that Fortnite's 'OG' map is making a return to the game, but this time, it's here to stay (thanks, IGN).

In a social media post, the official Fortnite account posted an image of the original map with an accompanying statement, saying "OG is coming BACK and is here to stay. Relive Battle Royale from the start and explore the OG map, collect OG loot, and relive OG seasons. Drop back in on December 6."

Of course, Fortnite has evolved exponentially since its original release back in 2017, so we suspect that veterans in particular will be pleased that the mode will be accessible permanently. When it was originally revived as part of a limited-time event back in November 2023, player enthusiasm was reportedly through the roof, with a total of 44.7 million users diving back into the game.

Having proven its popularity, Fortnite also ventured into the real world with some official Lego sets earlier this year, including builds for the Battle Bus, Supply Llama, and Durrr Burger.