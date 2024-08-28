Stardew Valley creator Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone has revealed that he is keen to see the game's characters crossover into Fortnite.

The revelation was spotted during a conversation on Discord, shared on social media by @Panedwards_YT, and relayed by our friends over at Eurogamer.

In the exchange, Barone was specifically asked whether he'd be willing to do a crossover with Fortnite, to which he replied "Yeah I've been trying to, I want Pam in Fortnite, I'm open to doing a collab".

He then clarified that the crossover doesn't have to be Pam (the alcoholic bus driver), and that he's open to seeing characters like Abigail and Sebastian make the jump, along with a few other choice suggestions.

Granted, we don't personally share in Barone's excitement with this, but a collab such as this would no doubt shine a light on Stardew Valley and showcase the game to even more potential players. And for that, we support the idea.

Barone recently pledged to never charge money for additional content or DLC for his games. Indeed, Stardew Valley continues to receive free updates to this day, and is showing no sign of slowing down.