Update [Tue 23rd Jul, 2024 15:20]:
Lego has officially revealed four upcoming sets based on Fortnite. We've got the Battle Bus for £89.99, the Llama Supply for £34.99, the Durr Burger for £12.99, and the 18+ Peely Bone set for £89.99. All sets will launch on 1st October 2024.
Original Article [Tue 23rd Jul, 2024 13:30 BST]:
Photos of the official Lego Fortnite sets have leaked online, showcasing four unique builds based on the ludicrously popular online game.
Supposedly due for release on 1st October 2024, photos have been uploaded to social media (thanks, Eurogamer) and showcase the iconic Battle Bus ($99/€120, about £76), the Supply Llama ($39/€39, about £30), the Durr Burger ($15/€15, about £12) and the Halloween-themed Peely Bone ($99/€99, about £76) designed for adults.
So if you're a fan of Fortnite and have a fondness for Lego sets, you might want to keep an eye out for when these things launch later this year.
In the meantime, Nintendo fans have the official Legend of Zelda 2-in-1 Deku Tree set to look forward to on 1st September 2024. Boasting 2,500 pieces, the upcoming set has a rather eye-watering price of £259.99 / $299.99.
Are you interested in the upcoming Lego Fortnite sets? What other games do you think deserve the Lego treatment? Let us know.
Personally, I'm way more interested in other videogame (especially Nintendo) Lego sets, but hope those who will get these will enjoy them!
Feel like I should get this for my bf. We play together a couple times a week and both love Lego.
Did Lego start this whole multiverse crossover craze/nightmare we are living through today? Or are they just one in the crowd
All four LEGO Fortnite sets are now officially revealed by LEGO with more photos and also available for preorder.
https://www.lego.com/en-gb/themes/fortnite?icmp=HP-SHH-Standard-NO_HB_Juno_Generic_HP-OC-NO-37NOJ38JPS
I've never played Fortnite, but these sets do look nice.
Yes basically, they even made that whole Lego Dimensions game that played into it but it wasn’t that successful for them. As far as gaming goes the biggest example before Fortnite would be have to be Little Big Planet, those games had a mammoth amount of costumes and level packs from games/tv/movies/etc.
