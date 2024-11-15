Classic SNES RPG EarthBound, known as Mother 2 in Japan, celebrated its 30th anniversary earlier this year — yes, really, no need to pinch yourself. But Nintendo and Hobonichi will be continuing to celebrate this seminal game later this month with a variety of promotions and merchandise in Japan.

Let's start with Hobonichi and a brand new Ichiban Kuji lottery series, which was highlighted by friend of the site Tokyo Game Life on Bluesky. From 30th November 2024, Lawson stores will be running an Ichiban Kuji lottery where you can win Mother 2-related prizes.

Lawson and related stores will sell special Earthbound products this month, including a new Ichiban Kuji! Always amazed at how much merch they can squeeze outta this one game. More info: www.nintendo.com/jp/topics/ar... — Tokyo Game Life (@tokyogamelife.bsky.social) 2024-11-15T02:48:10.256Z

These include a giant Mr Saturn Plush and blanket (which, come on, is amazing), a Mr Saturn piggy bank, zipper bags, memo pads, mugs, laundry pouches, and some beautiful glass mugs based on the multiple towns in Eagleland, among many other delightful items

The lottery isn't the only way to get EarthBound-related stuff. There are some branded cookies, a Franklin Badge, a yo-yo, and a tote bag featuring the four main characters — Ness, Paula, Jeff, and Poo.

If you use a GPS check-in at any Lawson store between 25th November and 29th December, you'll also get a limited edition wallpaper with Mr Saturn, who seems to be the star of this merch release. Lawson will also stock a limited edition Nintendo Switch Online 12 Month voucher featuring the unusual character.

Lastly, Nintendo is also getting in on the celebrations, re-releasing the Mother 2 icons to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. These are available to Japanese subscribers from 25th November to 9th December 2024.

So, that's a lot of stuff! Of course, everything is only available in Japan, so if you want any of the stuff, you might need to hit up a friend — or buy a ticket for yourself. You can check out the full range over on Nintendo's official website and dream about having your own Mr Saturn money box...

Do you want to cuddle the giant Mr Saturn? Want to sip tea from an Onett mug? Zoom on down to the comments.