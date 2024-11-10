Batman Arkham Trilogy launched on the Nintendo Switch last December, and now in some surprise news, all three games in the collection are available on the eShop individually.

The package consists of Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman Arkham City and Batman Arkham Knight but if you only wanted to play one or two of these titles on the Switch, you can now pick and choose. Each game will set you back $24.99 / £19.99 (or your regional equivalent).

Right now, the Arkham Trilogy is also on sale in the US for just $29.99 (that's 50% off its regular price), so you can get the entire package for just $5.00 more until 11th November.

When Rocksteady's Batman trilogy launched on Switch in 2023, we thought it was a "decent way to play" the first two titles, but noted how Arkham Knight was a "complete mess" and "technical disaster" on Nintendo's hybrid system and could use with some work.