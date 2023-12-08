2009's Batman: Arkham Asylum laid the foundations for Rocksteady's incredible trilogy, introducing us to the series' iconic combat, which combines slick parries, dodges, blocks and countermoves into a stylish and super-fun combo-based system that makes you feel like the Dark Knight at his most badass. Add in a novel detective mode that lets you play private investigator whenever you fancy taking a break from kicking the snot out of goons, a stellar voice cast (RIP to the forever legend that is Kevin Conroy) and some of the best writing in the biz, and you're looking at something truly special.

Asylum changed the lay of the land for the superhero genre, a genre that wasn't in particularly great shape back at the tail end of the noughties. Rocksteady delivered a dark and brooding Batman adventure that didn't pull its punches, rolling with a more adult style than many superhero offerings of the time and giving us a story that took its stylistic cues — and voice talent — from the incredible Batman: The Animated Series.

Melding moreish combat with satisfying detective work, whilst also allowing you to go loud or skulk around utilizing perches to clear entire areas without alerting a soul, the only thing this Batman simulator was missing was a world that allowed us to truly take flight. You can see Gotham lit up like a Christmas tree from the asylum grounds, and it's the first thing you'll wish for when you set eyes on it, the ability to take flight above its neon streets. Alas, it wasn't to be for this very first adventure, but when you've got a crazed Joker, alongside the likes of Harley Quinn, Killer Croc, The Riddler, Scarecrow and Poison Ivy to deal with on one crazy night, you've probably got more pressing issues.

Asylum is every bit as absorbing now as it was back in the day and this Switch version plays well enough that you should find yourself drawn all the way back into the Joker-fuelled chaos in no time. Yes, there are some stutters and graphical glitches here and here, and this certainly isn't the prettiest version of the game, but it's a solid port otherwise, and it gives Switch-owning Batman stans the chance to play this all-timer.

It may not have a great big open world to play around in like Arkham City, but Batman: Arkham Asylum is still our favourite game of the bunch. It introduced everything that's great about the trilogy; the combat, the dark tone, the endless Riddler puzzles and detective work, whilst also serving up a story that didn't waste any time. Asylum is a tight and taut thrill ride, one of the all-time great superhero games and, over a decade later, it's still a must-play.