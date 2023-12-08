The final game in the Batman: Arkham Trilogy is Batman: Arkham Knight, which launched on the PS4 in 2015. This entry expands further upon its predecessor, Arkham City, taking a game which was already plenty big enough thank you and adding a little more of everything.

Although the series' combat has seen some more refinement here, and the main campaign is full of fun moments, we felt like the narrative was a little all over the place this time around, watered down by the sheer volume of other things to do. These slight issues can be overlooked given how much top-notch grappling and gliding around there is to dig into here. However, we have to draw a line in the sand at this game's rendition of the Batmobile.

We get it, it's very cool to have Bat's signature ride in the game, and ejecting out of it at top speed is fun and looks cool! But, instead of it being used purely as a slick means of traversal and instigating fisticuffs with goons, we've got mandatory tank battles, incredibly dull and repetitive encounters that force you to face off against a bunch of boring metal enemies.

Arkham Knight has a weird fascination with these scraps, we were genuinely surprised by just how many of them there are — not to mention the short car platforming sections in the Riddler's puzzles — and for us it drags the whole thing down. This is easily the most impressive of the three games in many ways, (as long as you aren't playing on Switch), but these constant tank fights, alongside a comparatively weak villain put this one in last place of the trilogy.

Unfortunately being our third choice of the series is the least of Arkham Knight's issues on Switch. This is an appalling port, easily one of the worst we've yet encountered on the console. At the time of writing, we can't recommend anyone bother trying this one in its current form, as it's a stuttering bug-fest that constantly crashes and is just generally unplayable. A quick scan of our screens here should give you some indication of how the resolution tumbles at every opportunity and there's just no joy to be found in combat or traversal that's so heavily marred by input lag as the game struggles to stick with your commands.

Can it be patched into some sort of better state? Honestly, it's hard to see how they can fix Batman: Arkham Knight to a satisfactory degree, and it feels like a step too far to have even included this final chapter in the collection for Switch. A great ending to an amazing trilogy, but just completely broken for now.