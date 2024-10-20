Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 781k

Super Mario Party Jamboree arrived on the Switch this week and it's packed to the brim with over 110 exciting minigames.

If you're not in the mood to see the board game activity in between each round, you've come to the right place with our video above featuring every single minigame in this latest entry in the series. We've even got some time stamps for anyone looking to cut to a particular type of minigame. Oh, if you're wondering, the CPU opponents are set to master difficulty.

- 0:00 - Free-for-All Minigames

- 29:56 - 1v3 Minigames

- 39:06 - 2v2 Minigames

- 51:00 - Duel Minigames

- 54:09 - Item Minigames

- 55:41 - Showdown Minigames

- 1:28:08 - Boss Minigames

- 1:39:42 - Kaboom-Squad Minigames

- 1:54:14 - Koopathlon Minigames

- 2:27:15 - Rhythm Minigames

If you are curious to know more about the latest game in the Mario Party series, our review of Jamboree is now live here on Nintendo Life. We called it a "fantastic new entry" and the best Mario Party to date, awarding it an "excellent" nine out of ten stars: