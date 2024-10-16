One day ahead of its release, Nintendo has released the first patch for Super Mario Party Jamboree for all those who have the game pre-installed and ready to go.

The ver. 1.1.0 update isn't all that substantial, but it's nice to know that Nintendo is patching out a handful of pesky bugs across several boards before everyone gets to go hands-on with it tomorrow.

The full patch notes were shared on the official Nintendo Support page, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:

Super Mario Party Jamboree Ver. 1.1.0 (16th Oct 2024)

Fixed a bug where the number of times you’ve stopped on an Unlucky Space is reset when you resume from a suspended save in Mario Party.

Fixed a bug where items that appear in Sky-High Cannons are on top of the cannon which renders players unable to get the items.

Fixed a bug where an error occurs and the game closes when the Nintendo Switch console is removed from a dock while on the reward screen after clearing Area 10 of Toad’s Item Factory.

Fixed a bug where, when users clear Area 10 again after it’s already been cleared in Toad’s Item Factory, the scene of getting Party Points doesn’t play, and the user does not get points.

Fixed some other issues to make the gaming experience more pleasant.

Our Jamboree review dropped yesterday in which we called Nintendo's latest "the best Mario Party to date". High praise, eh?