The latest look at the UK charts is in, and things have been shaken up.
Yes, after holding onto the silver for two weeks, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has dropped to sixth this time thanks to the arrival of Silent Hill 2, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and Undisputed at second, third and fifth respectively.
Naturally, EA Sports FC 25 still hangs around in the top spot (where the Switch only makes up 13% of its sales) and Atlus' latest RPG Metaphor: Refantazio makes its chart debut at seventh.
A slightly quiet Nintendo presence in the top 10 this week, then. We wonder whether a certain Jamboree will give the Big N a much-needed spike next time.
Here's a look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
1
|1
|
EA Sports FC 25
|PS5 55%, Xbox Series 17%, PS4 16% Switch 13%
|
NEW
|2
|
Silent Hill 2
|
NEW
|3
|
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
|
7
|4
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 43%, PS5 28%, PS4 25%, Xbox One 3%
|
NEW
|
5
|
Undisputed
|
2
|
6
|
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
|
NEW
|
7
|
Metaphor: Refantazio
|
-
|8
|
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|PS5 50%, PS4 40%, Xbox Series 9%, Switch 0%
|
4
|9
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
5
|10
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
NEW
|11
|Final Fantasy I-IV Collection
|
PS4 62%, Switch 38%
|
3
|12
|
Astro Bot
|
27
|13
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|Switch 54%, PS5 28%, PS4 12%, Xbox Series 4%
|
8
|14
|
Minecraft
|
6
|15
|Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
|
12
|16
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
10
|17
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
11
|18
|
EA Sports FC 24
|Switch 37%, PS4 33%, PS5 19%, Xbox Series 12%
|
34
|19
|
Bluey: The Videogame
|Switch 68%, PS4 15%, PS5 11%, Xbox Series 6%
|
14
|20
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
20
|21
|
Wreckfest
|PS5 98%, Switch 2%, PS4 1%
|
19
|22
|
EA Sports UFC 5
|
-
|23
|
LEGO City Undercover
|PS4 59%, Switch 41%, Xbox One 0%
|
-
|24
|
Batman: Arkham Trilogy
|
15
|25
|
F1 24
|
38
|26
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
16
|27
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
-
|28
|
LEGO Jurassic World
|Switch 53%, PS4 41%, Xbox One 5%
|
-
|29
|Little Nightmares: Complete Edition
|Switch 96%, PS4 4%
|
17
|30
|
Star Wars Outlaws
|
-
|31
|Assassin's Creed Mirage
|
9
|32
|Sonic Superstars
|Switch 42%, PS5 30%, Xbox Series 20%, PS4 7%
|
-
|33
|
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
|Switch 54%, PS5 29%, Xbox Series 11%, PS4 6%
|
-
|34
|The Sims 4: Horse Ranch
|
28
|35
|Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
|
-
|36
|
Red Dead Redemption
|PS4 67%, Switch 33%
|
30
|37
|
Transformers Battlegrounds
|Switch 99%, PS4 1%, Xbox One 0%
|
-
|38
|
LEGO Marvel Superheroes
|Switch 78%, PS4 15%, Xbox One 7%
|
-
|39
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
24
|40
|Red Dead Redemption 2
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week or are you saving up for Mario Party? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Sixth is not bad, either! Silent Hill and Dragon Ball are quite important IPs too, so it's understandable.
I didn't know that Undisputed, though.
Surprised that Silent Hill 2 ranked higher than Dragon Ball.
But I never knew if Dragon Ball was ever popular enough in the Uk.
Happy to see Silent Hill 2 and Sparking Zero only behind FC 25, Hogwarts Legacy in fourth and still selling the best on Switch, Echoes of Wisdom and Refantazio at least in sixth and seven considering all the other games in front of them, the usual Switch suspects in the rest of the top 10 and lastly Final Fantasy I-IV Collection and Astro Bot just barely outside of it!
Genuinely surprised Silent Hill outsold Sparking Zero. Realistically thought Sparking Zero had a chance at being #1. Metaphor had sort of a light release week, huh? It’s good to see new games in the charts regardless of anything though.
@JimNorman There's a typo when you can fix it, "Silent Hil 2".
@somnambulance Right!? I thought for sure Sparking! Zero would be first once it was finally out!
BLUEY was on number 19. ☺
Where's Mortal Kombat 1? 😂
My word it really does highlight how little the public care and or know about performance on console when Hogwarts Legacy is storming ahead on Switch with 43%.
I sometimes forget how much of a little bubble us 'gamers' live in.
Switch is doing just fine
Really had no idea there was a boxing game coming out so Undisputed has done pretty well.
Not the best sales for Metaphor: Refantazio, maybe Atlus will regret giving Xbox the exclusive marketing rights. Hoping for this to be a Switch 2 game so hopefully get a bump in numbers in the future.
