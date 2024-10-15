The latest look at the UK charts is in, and things have been shaken up.

Yes, after holding onto the silver for two weeks, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has dropped to sixth this time thanks to the arrival of Silent Hill 2, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and Undisputed at second, third and fifth respectively.

Naturally, EA Sports FC 25 still hangs around in the top spot (where the Switch only makes up 13% of its sales) and Atlus' latest RPG Metaphor: Refantazio makes its chart debut at seventh.

A slightly quiet Nintendo presence in the top 10 this week, then. We wonder whether a certain Jamboree will give the Big N a much-needed spike next time.

Here's a look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 55%, Xbox Series 17%, PS4 16% Switch 13% NEW 2 Silent Hill 2 NEW 3 Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero 7 4 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 43%, PS5 28%, PS4 25%, Xbox One 3% NEW 5 Undisputed 2 6 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom NEW 7 Metaphor: Refantazio - 8 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 50%, PS4 40%, Xbox Series 9%, Switch 0% 4 9 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 5 10 Nintendo Switch Sports NEW 11 Final Fantasy I-IV Collection PS4 62%, Switch 38% 3 12 Astro Bot 27 13 LEGO Harry Potter Collection Switch 54%, PS5 28%, PS4 12%, Xbox Series 4% 8 14 Minecraft 6 15 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 12 16 Grand Theft Auto V 10 17 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 11 18 EA Sports FC 24 Switch 37%, PS4 33%, PS5 19%, Xbox Series 12% 34 19 Bluey: The Videogame Switch 68%, PS4 15%, PS5 11%, Xbox Series 6% 14 20 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

20 21 Wreckfest PS5 98%, Switch 2%, PS4 1% 19 22 EA Sports UFC 5

- 23 LEGO City Undercover PS4 59%, Switch 41%, Xbox One 0% - 24 Batman: Arkham Trilogy

15 25 F1 24

38 26 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

16 27 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

- 28 LEGO Jurassic World Switch 53%, PS4 41%, Xbox One 5% - 29 Little Nightmares: Complete Edition Switch 96%, PS4 4% 17 30 Star Wars Outlaws

- 31 Assassin's Creed Mirage

9 32 Sonic Superstars Switch 42%, PS5 30%, Xbox Series 20%, PS4 7% - 33 Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged Switch 54%, PS5 29%, Xbox Series 11%, PS4 6% - 34

The Sims 4: Horse Ranch

28 35

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

- 36

Red Dead Redemption PS4 67%, Switch 33% 30 37

Transformers Battlegrounds Switch 99%, PS4 1%, Xbox One 0% - 38

LEGO Marvel Superheroes Switch 78%, PS4 15%, Xbox One 7% - 39

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

24 40

Red Dead Redemption 2



[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week or are you saving up for Mario Party? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.