Nintendo has announced its latest Switch Online trials for the US and Europe, and this time subscribers get to check out three titles.

Between 23rd - 30th October in the US, you'll be able to try out A Little To The Left, Cursed to Golf and Vampire Survivors.





Learn more: pic.twitter.com/TXMPHu9Ha1 #NintendoSwitchOnline members! From 10/23 at 10am PT to 10/30 at 11:59pm PT, you can download and try the full A Little to the Left, Cursed to Golf, and Vampire Survivors games at no additional cost.Learn more: https://t.co/lWqKhM35mw October 21, 2024

As part of this, Nintendo will also be offering savings on each of these titles for a limited time. And you can also earn 100 Platinum Points just by playing these game trials.

Save 40% on the A Little to the Left game—ends Oct. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Save 75% on the Cursed to Golf game—ends Nov. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Save 15% on the Vampire Survivors game—ends Nov. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

For subscribers in Europe, Nintendo has swapped out Vampire Survivors for Minecraft Dungeons. The same dates apply.