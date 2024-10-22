Nintendo Switch Online
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo has announced its latest Switch Online trials for the US and Europe, and this time subscribers get to check out three titles.

Between 23rd - 30th October in the US, you'll be able to try out A Little To The Left, Cursed to Golf and Vampire Survivors.

As part of this, Nintendo will also be offering savings on each of these titles for a limited time. And you can also earn 100 Platinum Points just by playing these game trials.

  • Save 40% on the A Little to the Left game—ends Oct. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
  • Save 75% on the Cursed to Golf game—ends Nov. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
  • Save 15% on the Vampire Survivors game—ends Nov. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube781k
Watch on YouTube

For subscribers in Europe, Nintendo has swapped out Vampire Survivors for Minecraft Dungeons. The same dates apply.

Would any of these latest game trials interest you? Let us know in the comments.

Will you be trying out any of these games?

[source nintendo.com]