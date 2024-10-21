Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 781k

As part of its second-anniversary celebrations, Poncle has announced the Vampire Survivors 'Ode to Castlevania' DLC, which will land on Switch on 31st October (just in time for Halloween).

As you might expect, the upcoming expansion is all about Konami's monster-slaying series, from which Poncle has taken more than a little inspiration for its roguelike, it's fair to say. The DLC packs in over 20 new characters, 40 new weapons, 30+ fresh music tracks and the game's biggest stage yet.

All this will be available on 31st October at 11am GMT / 12pm CET / 4am PDT for $3.99 / €3.99 / £2.99 — which feels pretty reasonable for that much stuff.

If the above trailer hasn't whet your appetite, you can check out the following screens from the DLC's Steam page to get another taste of what's in store.

If you haven't dived into Vampire Survivors yet, how? We called Poncle's roguelike a "must-play" in our 9/10 review last year, and this update might just drag us back in for even more sleepless nights of 'just, one more run...'