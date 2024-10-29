Following Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble's Switch release in June, Sega has revealed an eShop demo for the game.

You'll apparently be able to roll about in the first three worlds, although it looks like this announcement may have gone live ahead of schedule. Here's a screenshot of the now-deleted social media post, courtesy of the Super Monkey Ball subreddit:

We'll update you when we hear more about this. When this game rolled onto the Switch, we awarded it seven out of ten stars. We rather enjoyed the single-player campaign but weren't quite as taken with the multiplayer side of it.

It seems the Switch eShop version of this game is also currently on sale in select regions like the US. Instead of $49.99 USD you can currently pick it up for just $32.49 USD.