Super Mario Party Jamboree isn't out on Switch until next week, but it seems the party may have started early...

According to multiple reports, some people have got their hands on early copies and the game ROM has apparently been shared online. While it is only Mario Party, this does mean there could potentially be content leaks in the coming days.

So if you do want a surprise party on release, you might want to avoid the internet and social media until October 17th.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time something like this has happened with a major first-party Switch release. It's been going on the entire generation and sometimes it does risk spoiling more anticipated and plot-heavy releases.

