Our interest was piqued when Team17 and Sassy Chap Games announced Date Everything — a game where you can, fittingly, date everything — earlier this year. This sim was initially supposed to release this month, but now the team has announced that it's being pushed back to 14th February 2025 instead.

As outlined in the new trailer (above), the dev is pushing Date Everything's release back by a few months to ensure everything is in tip-top shape for launch. This includes squashing any pesky bugs, tweaking certain areas and making sure all those romance options are as lovely as possible.

And there are a lot of romance options. As the game's name suggests, Date Everything is all about finding the "object of your desires"... literally. You can romance a table, a globe, or a bin, and there are even conceptual crushes like Nightmare battling for your attention.

All this is presented through one of the strongest voice actor line-ups we've seen for a while. Throughout the course of the game, you can expect to hear from Ray Chase (Final Fantasy XV, Fire Emblem, Dragalia Lost), Robbie Daymond (Persona 5, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Hi-Fi Rush), Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI), Laura Bailey (Critical Role, The Last of Us) and many more. Not too bad, eh?

For those who missed the initial announcement, here's a rundown of Date Everything's features from Team17:

- 100 fully voiced datable characters for players to fall madly in love with... or not!

- Branching dialogue that leads to multiple endings for each character.

- Over 4 hours of music with each dateable character featuring their own theme.

- 11,000+ hand-drawn images.

- 1.5 million words and 70,000 voicelines.

- A fully interactive 3d overworld that changes based on choices made in the playthrough.

- Full voice acting with a huge cast of familiar voices, including Felicia Day (Supernatural, The Magicians)

It's always a shame to see things get pushed back, but if it means we get a better game out of it (and if the team can avoid crunch), then it's no bad thing. Besides, this really does feel like more of a Valentine's Day game.