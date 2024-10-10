Nintendo fans over in Japan are going absolutely bonkers over the newly-released Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo accessory, causing Nintendo to suspend sales on its official website.

As communicated on social media, the firm has temporarily hit snooze on sales after an alarming (heh!) surge from Nintendo fans across the region. Although Nintendo didn't outright specify whether it had completely run out of Alarmo units, this is likely the case as it states it will "continue to produce the products in order to deliver them to as many customers as possible".

"Due to a large number of orders for "Nintendo Sound Clock Alarmo" released on October 9th, we have currently stopped selling it on the My Nintendo Store. Therefore, we are preparing to change the sales method on My Nintendo Store to lottery sales for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, so please wait for a while. "We apologize for the inconvenience that not all customers can purchase this product. In order to deliver the product to as many customers as possible, we will continue to gradually move forward with production."

In response to the high number of sales, Nintendo is now switching over to a lottery system for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, meaning that prospective customers will likely need a bit of luck on their side if they're to bag one of the hotly-anticipated Alarmo clocks.

Nintendo hasn't specified when sales will commence again, and has instead requested that customers "please wait for a while". At the time of writing, sales in North America and Europe are still ongonig, though we'll be sure to update you if anything changes here.

