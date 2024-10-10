Nintendo fans over in Japan are going absolutely bonkers over the newly-released Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo accessory, causing Nintendo to suspend sales on its official website.
As communicated on social media, the firm has temporarily hit snooze on sales after an alarming (heh!) surge from Nintendo fans across the region. Although Nintendo didn't outright specify whether it had completely run out of Alarmo units, this is likely the case as it states it will "continue to produce the products in order to deliver them to as many customers as possible".
"Due to a large number of orders for "Nintendo Sound Clock Alarmo" released on October 9th, we have currently stopped selling it on the My Nintendo Store. Therefore, we are preparing to change the sales method on My Nintendo Store to lottery sales for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, so please wait for a while.
"We apologize for the inconvenience that not all customers can purchase this product. In order to deliver the product to as many customers as possible, we will continue to gradually move forward with production."
In response to the high number of sales, Nintendo is now switching over to a lottery system for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, meaning that prospective customers will likely need a bit of luck on their side if they're to bag one of the hotly-anticipated Alarmo clocks.
Nintendo hasn't specified when sales will commence again, and has instead requested that customers "please wait for a while". At the time of writing, sales in North America and Europe are still ongonig, though we'll be sure to update you if anything changes here.
[source x.com]
Comments 21
Wow, they definitely know their target audience. Nintendo just prints gold over there lol
Just goes to show that even the weirdest of products will always have an audience.
Still available on UK store to order
So all good there.
They have stopped the clocks! Ticks me off! Giving with the minute hand, and taking with the hour hand! Surely they were cog-niscient of the fact that the sales would not be minute? They need to save clockface here.
Ordered mine earlier today!
My wife wakes up later than me, and this product seems like a great way for me to end up divorced (or possibly murdered).
Game of the Year.
Even though there is no way my wife is letting me use this thing, I am buying one next month.
I expected it to be a sleeper hit, but certainly not to the point of Nintendo stopping selling it on the My Nintendo Store in Japan!
I thought it would sell moderately well, but certainly didn’t imagine it doing this well. That’s pretty awesome I think.
Usually, it's frustrating when Nintendo fails to meet demand time and time again. Insanity is doing the same thing and expecting different results and all that. But in this case, I don't blame Nintendo for being conservative.
Oh yeah what if your a couple. Would your wife/ husband enjoy the sound of “ploin” Mario sounds or animal crossing brabbling every morning?
As usual, I'm here for the timely clock puns. XD The article and comments are clocking high in this case!
That is a great start! they can't handle ppl getting an alarm, imagine with the Switch 2 release the mess it will be.
I wonder if their 'assurance' of producing more consoles will guarantee that this problem doesn't happen.
Cometh the hour, cometh the shady under stocking practice and cometh my disappointment.
I ordered mine yesterday here in the U.S. without a problem at all, not long after it went live. As much as we complain about the price, I had no doubt it would still sell out like any quality Nintendo collectible would. No problemo!
@SwitchplayerJohn I can relate to this, so I'm still on the fence! Would be cool to have, but if I don't use it...
This sounded great until I saw the price. I'm not exactly penny pinching these days, but 100 bucks for an alarm clock!
This has to be the most timely suspension ever from Nintendo's part.
The post only talks about stopping sales on the My Nintendo Store. I was planning on heading over to the Osaka store in the morning, so hopefully this new lottery system doesn’t apply to the physical shops, too.
@Ooyah Dude, will you just hold on a second?!
